US GDP Shrank 0.2% In Q1 As Per Revised Estimate, Confirming Contraction In The Economy
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>U.S. GDP shrank at an annual rate of 0.2% in the first quarter of 2025, according to the second estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), confirming the contraction in the economy as reported earlier.</p> <p>The decrease reflected a jump in imports and a decline in government spending, which was partly offset by increases in investment, consumer spending, and exports.</p> <p>In comparison, the GDP rose 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024.</p> <p>Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. economy contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2024. The 0.1 percentage point revision reflects an upward revision in investment that was partly offset by a downward revision in consumer spending.</p> <p>The BEA also reported that real gross domestic income (GDI) fell 0.2% in the first quarter, in contrast to an increase of 5.2% in the fourth quarter.</p> <p>Trump's tariff policies have been a big drag on the economy in recent times, with many companies withdrawing their outlooks due to uncertainties and announcing layoffs.</p> <p>According to a Financial Times report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently reduced its outlook for U.S. GDP to 1.8% from 2.7% in January.</p> <p>Meanwhile, a federal trade court on Wednesday blocked the“Liberation Day” tariffs and asked the Trump administration to stop collecting them.</p> <p>The court said the administration exceeded the authority granted by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in imposing the levies.</p> <p>Markets reacted positively on Thursday following the development. The SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500, traded 0.64% higher on Thursday, while the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq Composite, was up 0.82%.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
