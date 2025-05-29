Li Auto Q2 Guidance Disappoints Wall Street Despite Upbeat Q1 Earnings: Retail Eyes Stock Below $26

Shares of Chinese EV maker Li Auto (LI) were in the spotlight on Thursday morning after the company's second quarter guidance fell below Wall Street expectations despite an upbeat first quarter report.

Li Auto expects total revenue in the second quarter (Q2) to be between RMB32.5 billion ($4.51 billion) and RMB33.8 billion ($4.69 billion), representing a YoY increase of 2.5% to 6.7%, but below an analyst estimate of RMB34.40 billion.

Li Auto reported total revenues of RMB25.9 billion in the first quarter, representing an increase of 1.1% from the first quarter of 2024, and above an analyst estimate of RMB25.12 billion, as per Finchat data.

Adjusted and diluted net earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) was RMB0.96 in the quarter, compared with RMB1.21 in the corresponding quarter of 2024, but above an analyst estimate of RMB0.64.

Li Auto delivered 92,864 vehicles in the three months through the end of March, compared to 80,400 units in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

For the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Li Auto expects to deliver between 123,000 and 128,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 13.3% to 17.9%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Li Auto jumped from 'bearish' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from 'normal' to 'high' levels.

A Stocktwits user, however, opined they are looking to short the stock on Thursday.

Another user believes the shares will fall below $26.

LI stock is up by about 19% this year and by about 42% over the past 12 months.

Exchange Rate: 1 RMB = 0.14 USD<