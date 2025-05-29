Relief In Sight For Harvard As Trump Administration 'Blinks' In Showdown Over Foreign Students' Enrollment: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Trump administration on Thursday, May 29, indicated it may delay immediate action to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, opting instead to follow a longer administrative process, according to a new report.

In the filing, as per a report in Reuters, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed it had sent Harvard a notice of intent to withdraw its certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which allows the university to host non-US students.

Harvard University , a global symbol of academic excellence, is now at the center of a high-stakes confrontation with the Trump administration over the US government's decision to bar the university from enrolling foreign students .

30 days to respond

Harvard has rejected the Trump administration's accusations of conservative bias, campus antisemitism, and alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The university, as per a report in Reuters, now has 30 days to formally respond to the notice.

Hearing scheduled in federal court

The notice was issued ahead of a scheduled hearing before US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston, who was expected to consider Harvard's request to extend a temporary block on the revocation.

Harvard warned that revoking SEVP certification would impact nearly 6,800 international students-roughly 27% of its student body-and be“devastating” to both the institution and its academic mission.

DHS cites national security concerns

The move to revoke the certification was first announced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on May 22. Noem accused Harvard of“fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party.”

In a letter to Harvard, Noem wrote:“It is a privilege to enroll foreign students, and it is also a privilege to employ aliens on campus.”

She further claimed the university failed to comply with requests for information regarding student visa holders and their activities.

Harvard denies allegations

Harvard has also rejected claims it had coordinated with the Chinese government. In court documents, its legal team argued that the DHS was attempting to coerce the university into changing its governance, curriculum, and the ideological makeup of its faculty and students.

Trump calls for 15% cap on foreign students

President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 28) called on Harvard University to limit its foreign student admissions to 15% , criticising the Ivy League school for showing "great disrespect" to the United States.

“Harvard has got to behave themselves. Harvard is treating our country with great disrespect and all they're doing is getting in deeper and deeper,” Trump said from the Oval Office.“I think they should have a cap of maybe around 15%, not 31%. We have people who want to go to Harvard and other schools, they can't get in because we have foreign students there.”

| US to revoke visas of Chinese students tied to Chinese Communist Party Funding cut threats and further action

Trump , in his escalation of attacks on Harvard University , threatened to redirect billions in federal funding to trade schools on May 26, while accusing the Ivy League institution of harbouring antisemitism and shielding radicalised foreign students. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he was“considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land.”

A day earlier, Trump criticised Harvard's funding requests , saying:“Harvard has $52,000,000, use it, and stop asking for the Federal Government to continue GRANTING money to you!”

Trump also insisted the university provide a list of its current foreign students , as part of increased scrutiny on immigration and foreign influence in US higher education.

The Trump administration has frozen over $2.6 billion in federal research funding to Harvard and is moving to cancel remaining federal contracts . The administration has also targeted Harvard's diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, accusing them of promoting left-wing bias, and suggested stripping the university's tax-exempt status .

Harvard faces mounting pressure amid a legal battle over these issues.

(With Reuters inputs)

