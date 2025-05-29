Netanyahu Confirms Israel's Acceptance Of Steve Witkoff's New Gaza Truce Proposal Hamas 'Studying' The Offer

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially informed families of hostages held in Gaza that Israel has accepted a fresh ceasefire proposal presented by Steve Witkoff, the Middle East envoy appointed by former US President Donald Trump.

The announcement was reported by Israeli media on Thursday, signalling a potential breakthrough in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The new proposal, brokered through international mediators, aims to establish a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, while also addressing the critical issue of hostage releases and humanitarian aid access in Gaza.

According to reports, the agreement includes the phased release of 10 living Israeli hostages and the return of the bodies of 18 deceased captives.

The Gaza-Israel ceasefire is intended to last for 60 days, during which humanitarian aid deliveries would resume under the supervision of the United Nations.

In exchange, Israel would release over 1,000 Palestinian detainees, including convicted terrorists and prisoners held since the outbreak of hostilities in October 2023.

Hamas 'Studying the Proposal Responsibly'

Hamas has acknowledged receipt of the Steve Witkoff ceasefire proposal and stated that its leadership is“studying it responsibly” to ensure it serves the interests of the Palestinian people.

In an official statement, the Hamas group emphasised that any agreement must provide relief and lead to a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the progress, Hamas continues to demand a permanent end to hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the establishment of a governance committee composed of independent Palestinian technocrats.

These conditions remain sticking points in the negotiations.

The Steve Witkoff proposal has elicited varied responses across Israel.

While Prime Minister Netanyahu has expressed willingness to consider a temporary ceasefire, he insists that any truce must be conditional and limited in duration.

Some right-wing ministers in Israel and families of hostages have voiced strong opposition, arguing that Hamas is weakened and should be compelled to surrender without concessions.

Conversely, Israel's opposition leaders have urged the Netanyahu government to accept the deal to bring an end to the bloodshed and secure the safe return of hostages.

The Steve Witkoff mediated ceasefire talks have been facilitated through back-channel diplomacy involving Middle Eastern intelligence agencies, the US administration, and regional actors such as Qatar and Egypt.

Direct negotiations between Israel and Hamas remain absent, complicating the peace process.