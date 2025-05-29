Trump's Tariffs Blocked By Court - DOJ Seeks Stay, Warns Of 'Foreign Policy Disaster' If Ruling Stands
On Thursday (May 29), the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a request for a stay of the court's judgment , arguing that enforcement would cause“immediate irreparable harm to US foreign policy and national security," ABC News reported.
“It is critical, for the country's national security and the President's conduct of ongoing, delicate diplomatic efforts, that the Court stay its judgment,” DOJ attorneys wrote.
“The harm to the conduct of foreign affairs from the relief ordered by the Court could not be greater.”
The government said the court's decision would strip the President of crucial negotiating leverage, jeopardise trade deals already in place, and embolden foreign countries to take advantage of perceived US weakness.White House slams judicial overreach
White House spokesperson Kush Desai defended Trump's tariffs and criticised the court's ruling.
“It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency,” Desai said.“The administration remains committed to using every lever of executive power to address this crisis.”Court says Trump overstepped legal boundaries
On Wednesday (May 28), a three-judge panel ruled that Trump's global tariffs were“contrary to law”, dealing a significant legal blow to the administration's trade strategy.
The panel held that Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs exceeded the legal limits of presidential authority.
“The President's assertion of tariff-making authority in the instant case, unbounded as it is by any limitation in duration or scope, exceeds any tariff authority delegated to the President under IEEPA,” the court wrote.
"The Worldwide and Retaliatory tariffs are thus ultra vires and contrary to law."
The ruling emphasised that Congress-not the President-has the primary authority to impose tariffs, and Trump's actions did not meet the IEEPA's requirement of addressing an“unusual and extraordinary threat.”
This ruling invalidates the broad use of emergency powers the administration had relied on to impose tariffs on over 50 countries since April.Appeal expected in federal circuit
The administration is expected to appeal the ruling to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, where it may again seek to stay the order.
Legal Disclaimer:
