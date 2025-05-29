Covid-19 In India: Karnataka Man Dies, Kerala Infections At 430 Delhi Cases Rise To 104, CM Says 'No Need To Worry'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Coronavirus cases have continued to spike in several states of India with one more person losing his life to the infectious disease in Belagavi district of Karnataka. The Covid-19 cases have also spiked in Delhi but Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has asserted that there was“no need to worry” . Kerala is among the worst hit with the southern state witnessing 430 Covid-19 cases.

In Karnataka, an elderly man who tested positive for Covid-19 died at a hospital in Belagavi district, a senior official in the health department said.

The patient, 70-year-old man, died due to acute cardiorespiratory arrest with encephalopathy and late onset seizures associated with diabetes, hypertension, IHD and positive status.

On May 17, an 84-year-old-man with severe comorbidities died at a private hospital in Whitefield, Bengaluru and his Covid-19 test results came positive after his death. Also Read | Covid-19 in India: Most cases are mild, Health Ministry monitoring situation closely

Meanwhile, the health department bulletin pegged active Covid-19 cases at 148 in Karnataka as of May 29, with 42 new cases being reported on Thursday.

In Delhi, at least 19 persons were hospitalised but CM Rekha Gupta said her government was alert and hospitals are ready for any situation.“Nineteen patients are admitted to hospitals and the remaining are receiving treatment at their homes. But Covid-19 has not reached the point where people need to worry. The government is ready for every situation,” Rekha Gupta said.

Delhi had 104 active Covid-19 cases till Monday , May 26.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also said that there was no need to panic. Speaking of state preparation, Brajesh Pathak said,“There is no need to worry, we are fully prepared.”

Meanwhile in Jharkhand, two more persons tested positive in the state.“Two fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ranchi in the past two days. With this, the number of people who tested positive for the infection has reached three,” Ranchi civil surgeon Prabhat Kumar said.