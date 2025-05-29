Harvard Wins Temporary Reprieve From Donald Trump's Foreign Student Ban

MENAFN - Live Mint) A federal judge on Thursday (May 29) extended an order blocking the Trump administration's attempt to bar Harvard University from enrolling foreign students . US District Judge Allison Burroughs granted Harvard's request for a preliminary injunction, pausing the government's action until the case is fully decided. The injunction follows a temporary restraining order issued last week.

Harvard challenges DHS ban

Harvard sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) last Friday (May 23) after Secretary Kristi Noem revoked the university's ability to host foreign students on its campus. The move, which took effect immediately, prevented Harvard from enrolling international students for the upcoming school year.

On Thursday, the Trump administration renewed its effort to revoke Harvard's certification to enrol foreign students. A letter from acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Todd Lyons gave Harvard 30 days to respond to allegations, including coordination with foreign entities and inadequate responses to antisemitism on campus.

Administration cites antisemitism

The dispute is the latest escalation in a battle between the White House and Harvard , the nation's oldest college. In April, Secretary Noem demanded extensive records related to foreign students, including disciplinary and“dangerous or violent activity” files, citing concerns over antisemitism.

Harvard said it complied with the requests. However, on May 22, Noem notified the university that its response was insufficient, triggering the immediate revocation of Harvard's ability to sponsor international students for visas.

Harvard claims govt skipped legal procedures

In its lawsuit, Harvard argued that the government failed to follow administrative procedures, such as providing an opportunity to appeal and allowing a 30-day response period. The new notice sent on Wednesday is aligned with these regulations.

Despite the restraining order, Harvard's immigration services director Maureen Martin described in court filings an atmosphere of“profound fear, concern, and confusion” among students. She noted that many international students have inquired about transferring, and some domestic students are considering deferring enrollment due to the potential absence of an international student body.

Visa delays and increased border screening

Martin also revealed that international Harvard students arriving in Boston are subject to additional Customs and Border Protection screening, while others face visa delays or denials at US consulates and embassies worldwide.

High-profile students and global impact

The sanctions, if enforced, could disrupt graduate programmes heavily reliant on foreign students. Among those affected is Belgium's Princess Elisabeth, who recently completed her first year at Harvard. Some international universities, including two in Hong Kong, have extended invitations to Harvard students amid the uncertainty.

Govt accuses Harvard of liberal bias

The Trump administration has accused Harvard of fostering liberalism and failing to adequately protect Jewish students from harassment. It demands policy and governance changes to align the university with the administration's vision.

Harvard pushes back

Harvard has stood firm, calling the government's demands a threat to academic freedom and autonomy. The university argues the administration's actions are retaliatory.

Trump calls for 15% cap on foreign students

Harvard University is facing mounting pressure as it becomes the focal point of an intensifying legal and political battle with the Trump administration. There is a legal battle over these issues.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 28) called on Harvard University to limit its foreign student admissions to 15 per cent, criticising the Ivy League school for showing "great disrespect" to the United States.

“Harvard has got to behave themselves. Harvard is treating our country with great disrespect and all they're doing is getting in deeper and deeper,” Trump said from the Oval Office.“I think they should have a cap of maybe around 15 per cent, not 31 per cent. We have people who want to go to Harvard and other schools, they can't get in because we have foreign students there.”

Funding cut threats and further action

Trump , in his escalation of attacks on Harvard University , threatened to redirect billions in federal funding to trade schools on May 26, while accusing the Ivy League institution of harbouring antisemitism and shielding radicalised foreign students. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he was“considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land.”

A day earlier, Trump criticised Harvard's funding requests , saying:“Harvard has $52,000,000, use it, and stop asking for the Federal Government to continue GRANTING money to you!”

Trump also insisted that the university provide a list of its current foreign students , as part of increased scrutiny on immigration and foreign influence in US higher education.

The Trump administration has frozen over $2.6 billion in federal research funding to Harvard and is moving to cancel remaining federal contracts . The administration has also targeted Harvard's diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, accusing them of promoting left-wing bias, and suggested stripping the university's tax-exempt status .