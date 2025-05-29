In Uncertain World, India Is The Most Trusted Partner: Bhupender Yadav
The trust is attributed to India's political stability, visionary leadership, cultural values, and strong commitment to a sustainable future, said the minister.
Describing the 'India Story', Yadav portrayed it as a blend of tradition and transformation; democracy and development; and compassion and assertiveness. He underscored that the essence of the India Story lies in always keeping India First.
The minister stressed that India recognizes the challenges posed by climate change and is committed to building resilience through adaptation strategies. Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit 2025, on a special plenary Session on 'India's Climate Policy Architecture: Pathways for Emerging Economies', he urged industry leaders to actively participate in building a self-reliant circular economy.
He invited them to join the resource efficiency and circular economy Industry coalition, launched under India's G20 Presidency, as a collaborative platform to facilitate knowledge-sharing and sustainable practices.
Yadav outlined three pillars of India's Unique Climate Policy Architecture for aligning developmental imperatives of emerging economies with ambitious climate goals.
Firstly, a self-reliant circular economy. He said the government has introduced Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) guidelines for various sectors, including tyres, batteries, plastics, and e-waste, to promote recycling and sustainable consumption. Between 2022 and 2024, the recycling sector attracted investments totaling ₹10,000 crore, reflecting industry commitment to sustainable practices. The circular economy sector is projected to be worth $2 trillion by 2050, creating approximately 10 million jobs.
The second driver he mentioned was protecting natural ecosystems and strengthening resilience. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has launched Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and nationwide campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', a community-driven initiative aimed at environmental conservation. The introduction of Green Credit Rules under Mission LiFE incentivizes voluntary actions toward environmental conservation, fostering a culture of sustainability.
The third driver was promoting adaptation and building climate resilience.
India recognizes the challenges posed by climate change and is committed to building resilience through adaptation strategies. The government has released the Draft Framework of the Climate Finance Taxonomy, outlining methodologies for classifying activities under adaptation and mitigation.
Moreover, the development of the first National Adaptation Plan, to be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), focuses on enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening knowledge systems, and reducing exposure to climate risks.
