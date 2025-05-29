Health Minister Nadda Calls For Responsive Regulatory Environment, Launches CII Centre For Health
Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit, Nadda stressed on the need for a responsive regulatory environment to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety while underlining India's rise as a hub of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.
During the event, the minister launched a CII Centre for Health which will focus on multi-stakeholder collaboration and low-cost innovation in the health sector.
He highlighted the government's commitment to healthcare reforms, innovation and accessibility, and called for a more humane, responsive and time-bound regulatory environment, especially in the functioning of key bodies.
“While we must uphold the highest standards of quality and safety, we must also avoid unnecessary delays, red tape must not become a barrier to timely progress,” said the union health minister.
“India's ability to meet global demand-especially during the covid-19 pandemic-as evidence of its growing stature. We moved from being dependent to becoming the dependable,” he added.
The CII Centre for Health will focus on multi-stakeholder collaboration, ensuring low-cost innovation in health, streamlining supply barriers, catalyzing the private sector to engage beyond corporate social responsibility, prioritize technical expertise to enable health system strengthening and promote workplace wellness and health as a boardroom agenda.
He spoke about the pivotal role of the private sector in driving India's healthcare, and urged AI- and tech-based innovations for enabling mass screenings and telemedicine in India.“Public-private partnerships can be instrumental in ensuring that early detection and preventive healthcare reach every corner of the country,” the minister added.
He urged the industry and all stakeholders to contribute to making India a global benchmark in healthcare by 2047.
"Such engagements are critical to nation-building and positioning India as a global leader in health innovation,” he added.
