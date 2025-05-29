Israel Supports US Ceasefire Plan In Gaza, Says White House Hamas Reviewing Proposal

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israel has accepted a new US-brokered proposal for a temporary ceasefire with Hamas, the White House confirmed on Thursday (May 29), marking a potential breakthrough in the long-stalled negotiations to end the Gaza war and secure the release of hostages.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Israel“backed and supported” the proposal, while noting that“Hamas continues to evaluate the proposal.”

The new momentum comes after US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, voiced optimism earlier this week that a deal could be reached to halt fighting and return hostages.

Hamas open to 'general framework'

Hamas has signaled cautious openness to the new plan, stating it had reached agreement with US officials on a“general framework” that could lead to a lasting ceasefire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the handover of control to an independent Palestinian body.

The group emphasised it would only release the 58 hostages it still holds - many feared dead - in exchange for a permanent ceasefire, large-scale prisoner releases, and guarantees for Gaza's reconstruction and governance.

Israeli goals clash with Hamas demands

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a full ceasefire or withdrawal until Hamas is eliminated and all hostages are freed. He insists on indefinite Israeli control over Gaza and has proposed the voluntary emigration of parts of the population - a move many in the international community say would violate international law.

Hamas, in contrast, insists on a total Israeli withdrawal and an end to the war, offering to transfer power to a politically independent Palestinian committee.

Inside the ceasefire proposal

Though the full plan remains undisclosed, officials familiar with the negotiations say it involves:

A 60-day halt in fighting

A phased release of 10 living hostages and several bodies

The release of over 1,100 Palestinian prisoners, including 100 convicted of deadly attacks

Daily delivery of hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks

Israeli forces returning to positions held during the March ceasefire

Critically, the proposal includes guarantees that Israel will not resume fighting immediately after the hostage release - a key sticking point in past negotiations.

Why talks keep failing

Efforts to end the war have repeatedly stalled over core disagreements: Israel wants only a temporary truce to secure hostage releases, while Hamas insists on a permanent end to the conflict. Talks mediated by the US, Egypt, and Qatar have dragged on for over 18 months with no durable agreement.

The October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel killed approximately 1,200 people and saw 251 hostages taken. In response, Israel launched a devastating military campaign that has killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, displaced nearly 90% of Gaza's 2 million residents, and reduced much of the territory to rubble.

Political pressure on Netanyahu

Prime Minister Netanyahu is also navigating intense political pressures. His far-right coalition partners have warned they will collapse his government if he agrees to a premature end to the war, potentially exposing him to renewed legal jeopardy over long-standing corruption charges and the handling of the October 7 attack.

Fear of Hamas resurgence

Israeli officials fear that a full withdrawal would leave Hamas politically and socially entrenched in Gaza. Even if the group relinquishes formal control, they argue, it could rebuild its military capacity and eventually carry out new attacks.

Lasting peace still elusive

While the current proposal offers hope for a pause in violence, a broader peace remains distant. The Palestinian leadership remains fractured, and Netanyahu's government rejects the notion of a Palestinian state in Gaza, the West Bank, or East Jerusalem.