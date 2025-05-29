Catalyst Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global catalyst market is expanding significantly, propelled by the rising demand for sustainable and efficient chemical processes across several sectors. Primary factors encompass rigorous environmental rules mandating pollution control, an increasing demand for energy-efficient processes, and the expanding utilisation of catalysts in biofuel and renewable energy production. Technological breakthroughs have facilitated the creation of more selective and durable catalysts, improving process efficiency and decreasing operational costs.

The transition to green chemistry and the circular economy enhances the demand for novel catalytic solutions. Furthermore, expanding the petrochemical industry, particularly in emerging economies, substantially enhances market growth. The incorporation of catalysts in waste-to-resource technologies and the focus on cleaner manufacturing methods highlight the market's favourable trend.

Market Dynamics Rigorous environmental regulations drive market growth

The catalyst sector is substantially expanding due to progressively rigorous environmental requirements globally. Governments and regulatory agencies are implementing rules to diminish emissions and encourage cleaner industrial practices, therefore expediting the use of advanced catalytic technology.



The automotive industry must adhere to more stringent emission regulations, specifically Euro 7 in Europe, which will be enforced from July 2025, requiring a 35% decrease in nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions for passenger vehicles relative to Euro 6 norms. These laws require cars to incorporate modern catalysts such as selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to achieve compliance, increasing catalyst demand. The European Union's environmental regulations have escalated operational costs for chemical companies in the industry, with compliance expenditures surpassing $20 billion each year. Companies such as BASF have allocated significant resources, including 250 personnel, exclusively to oversee regulatory documentation in compliance with the EU's REACH law.

These trends highlight the crucial importance of rigorous environmental laws in fostering innovation and growth within the catalyst industry, as companies adjust to satisfy changing compliance standards and sustainability objectives.

Growth in developing economies and industrial advancement creates tremendous opportunities

Emerging economies provide substantial development prospects for the catalyst industry owing to swift industrialisation and urbanisation. Countries such as China, India, and Brazil are witnessing growth in the chemical and automotive sectors, increasing the demand for catalysts. In India, government efforts like "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" foster domestic manufacturing and technological progress, creating chances for the advancement and expansion of the catalysts sector. Moreover, India's initiative for cleaner fuels and more stringent emission standards is anticipated to enhance the utilisation of catalytic technologies.

In May 2025, the Indian government designated 10 critical highway segments for zero-emission truck operations, which aligns with the nation's overarching environmental goals and will facilitate the catalyst market's expansion.

Investments in infrastructure and manufacturing sectors within these economies are expected to enhance the demand for catalysts across diverse applications, including petrochemical refining, emission control, and renewable energy generation.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the worldwide catalyst market, with around 35% of the overall market share in 2024. This leadership is ascribed to swift industrialisation and urbanisation, especially in China and India, where the burgeoning petrochemical, chemical, and automotive sectors generate significant catalyst demand. Government assistance via advantageous policies, foreign direct investments, and emission laws stimulates market expansion. Furthermore, the accessibility of raw materials, minimal production expenses, and a proficient technical labour force confer a competitive advantage. As energy demand escalates and regional governments enhance their renewable energy initiatives and emissions mitigation strategies, the requirement for catalysts in refining, emissions control, and chemical synthesis will persistently rise, solidifying the Asia-Pacific's preeminence in the global catalyst market.

Key Highlights



The global catalyst market size was valued at USD 41.46 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 42.3 billion in 2025 to USD 58.68 billion in 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.74% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By Type, the market is segmented into heterogeneous catalysts, homogeneous catalysts, and biocatalysts. Heterogeneous catalysts dominate the global catalyst market, primarily due to their widespread application across the petrochemical, chemical, and automotive industries.

By Raw Material, the market is segmented into mixed catalysts, metallic catalysts, and oxide catalysts. Mixed catalysts, comprising multiple metal oxides or combinations of noble and base metals, are gaining prominence in applications requiring complex chemical transformations.

By Application, the market is segmented into petroleum refinery, chemical synthesis, and petrochemicals. Petroleum refining remains the largest application segment for catalysts, driven by the need to improve fuel quality, meet emission regulations, and optimise output from crude oil. Based on region, the global catalyst market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

BASF SEJohnson Matthey plcClariant AGDow Inc.Albemarle CorporationW.R. Grace & Co.Johnson Matthey plcEvonik Industries AGHaldor Topsoe A/SChevron Phillips Chemical Company LLCExxon Mobil CorporationUOP LLCShell Global Solutions International B.V.Sinopec Corp.Axens SAZeolyst International Recent Developments



In November 2024, Johnson Matthey launched a new range of emission control catalysts designed to meet the latest Euro 7 emission standards. These catalysts are engineered to enhance performance in reducing nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, aligning with the automotive industry's shift towards cleaner technologies.

In September 2024, Clariant announced the expansion of its catalyst production facility in China to meet the growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. This strategic move aims to strengthen Clariant's position in the global catalyst market and cater to the increasing needs of the chemical industry in emerging economies. In April 2024, Chevron Phillips Chemical expanded its polyethylene production facility in Texas, incorporating new catalyst technologies to enhance efficiency and product quality, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Segmentation

By TypeHeterogeneous CatalystsHomogeneous CatalystsBiocatalystsBy Raw MaterialMixed CatalystsMetallic CatalystsOxide CatalystsBy ApplicationPetroleum RefineryChemical SynthesisPetrochemicalsBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa