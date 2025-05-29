MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global fiberglass market is experiencing consistent growth driven by increasing demand in the automotive, building, wind energy, and electrical and electronics sectors. Fiberglass, largely consisting of fine glass fibers, is esteemed for its superior strength-to-weight ratio, resistance to corrosion, thermal insulating properties, and electrical non-conductivity. The proliferation of lightweight composites in the automotive and aerospace industries to enhance fuel efficiency and diminish pollutants is a primary catalyst. Moreover, global infrastructure development-particularly in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions-drives the need for fiberglass-based construction materials, including rebar, insulation, and panels.

A significant trend influencing the market is the increasing utilisation of fiberglass in renewable energy, especially wind energy. Due to the necessity for robust, lightweight, and durable materials in wind turbine blades, fibreglass remains a favoured choice for rotor blade production. Vestas and Siemens Gamesa persist in utilising fiberglass composites for their wind turbine components. Moreover, as the electric vehicle (EV) sector expands, fibreglass is progressively utilised in battery enclosures and underbody panels for insulation and safety purposes. Sustainability increasingly influences corporations as they create recyclable fiberglass materials and enhance energy efficiency in manufacturing processes. The increasing need for high-performance and environmentally friendly materials is anticipated to solidify fiberglass as an essential industrial resource until 2033.

Market Dynamics Demand from lightweight automotive composites drives market growth

The increasing global emphasis on lightweight vehicle design to improve fuel efficiency and comply with rigorous emissions rules is a major catalyst for fiberglass demand. The International Energy Agency (IEA) asserts that car emissions must be reduced by more than 50% by 2035 to achieve net-zero objectives. Automakers increasingly utilise fiberglass-reinforced composites for body panels, bumpers, dashboards, insulation, and battery enclosures in electric vehicles (EVs) to save vehicle weight while maintaining safety and durability.

Fiberglass composites can decrease component weight by 30–40% compared to standard steel, providing enhanced design flexibility and corrosion resistance. Automotive original equipment manufacturers, including BMW, Toyota, and Tesla, are integrating fiberglass-reinforced polymers into their car platforms. I.

Furthermore, regulatory pressure from the European Union's Euro 7 requirements and the U.S. EPA's new fuel efficiency regulations-both implemented in 2025-will expedite the adoption of composite materials, including fiberglass. This renders the material essential for matching industry sustainability objectives, facilitating enhanced market penetration.

Infrastructure and urban development in emerging economies create tremendous opportunities

The fiberglass market's most significant opportunity is the swift urbanisation and infrastructure advancement in emerging markets throughout Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. As governments allocate substantial resources to housing, transportation, and industrial infrastructure, the demand for corrosion-resistant, lightweight, and durable materials such as fiberglass is increasing. The Indian government earmarked about USD 140 billion for infrastructure development in its 2025 Union Budget, emphasising smart cities, metro train systems, and roadways. Fiberglass rebar and panels are progressively utilized in bridges and coastal building owing to their superior corrosion resistance relative to steel. Likewise, China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) persists in generating demand for industrial and infrastructural composites, with fiberglass increasingly utilized in utility poles, pipelines, and prefabricated construction components. Companies are exploiting these opportunities.

In September 2024, China Jushi augmented its fiberglass production facility in Egypt, elevating yearly capacity to 340,000 metric tons. This expansion seeks to address the increasing demand for fibreglass in infrastructure initiatives in the Middle East and Africa, emphasising the material's contribution to sustainable development in emerging areas.

As urban populations expand and infrastructure evolves to be more durable and sustainable, fiberglass is essential in future development.

Regional Analysis

Europe leads the worldwide fiberglass market, primarily because to its strong renewable energy, automotive, and construction industries. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom excel in composite manufacturing, bolstered by stringent EU laws that advocate for lightweight and energy-efficient materials. Wind energy is a significant contributor-Europe constitutes approximately 35% of global wind turbine installations, and fiberglass is crucial in blade manufacturing. The European Union's Green Deal and Horizon Europe initiatives have designated billions in funding for sustainable construction materials and lightweight transportation solutions. Germany's "Klimaschutzprogramm 2030" advocates for energy-efficient housing renovations, increasing the demand for fiberglass insulation. Ongoing innovation from companies such as Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain, and Röchling SE reinforces regional supremacy.

The global fiberglass market size was valued at USD 17.82 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 18.91 billion in 2025 to USD 32.85 billion in 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By Product Type, the market is segmented into glass wool, roving, yarn, chopped strands, and others. Roving holds the largest market share within the product type segment due to its superior mechanical properties and broad application in composites.

By Resin Type, the market is segmented into thermoset (e.g., polyester, epoxy, vinyl ester) and thermoplastic. Thermoset resins, especially polyester and epoxy, dominate the resin type segment as they offer excellent adhesion, chemical resistance, and durability.

By Application, the market is segmented into composites and insulation. The composites segment dominates due to fiberglass's wide usage in reinforced plastic components across construction, automotive, and aerospace sectors.

By End-Use Industry, the market is segmented into construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, wind energy, aerospace & defence, electrical & electronics, marine, and others. Construction & Infrastructure remains the largest end-use segment. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe dominates the global market.

Owens CorningChina Jushi Co.PPG Industries, Inc.Saint-Gobain S.A.Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.Taishan Fiberglass Inc.Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)Johns Manville CorporationAGY Holding Corp.3B-the fibreglass companyChina Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd.Binani Industries Ltd.Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.Advanced Glassfiber Yarns LLCBASF SE Recent Developments



In May 2024, BASF announced a collaboration with 3B Fibreglass to incorporate sustainable glass fibers produced using green electricity into its Ultramid A & B product lines. This initiative aims to reduce the carbon footprint of these products by approximately 10%, aligning with BASF's commitment to sustainability and offering eco-friendly solutions to its customers.

In March 2024, Owens Corning announced a strategic review of its glass fiber business to explore potential alternatives to increase shareholder value. This move reflects the company's efforts to optimise its portfolio and focus on high-growth areas within the fiberglass market. In March 2024, Europe's leading access solutions provider, WernerCo, launched a new fibreglass work platform under its ZARGES and Werner brands. Designed for low-level on-site tasks, the platform features durable, non-conductive fibreglass legs, ensuring safety when working around electricity.

By Product TypeGlass WoolRovingYarnChopped StrandsOthersBy Resin TypeThermoset (e.g., Polyester, Epoxy, Vinyl Ester)ThermoplasticBy ApplicationCompositesInsulationBy End-Use IndustryConstruction & InfrastructureAutomotive & TransportationWind EnergyAerospace & DefenseElectrical & ElectronicsMarineOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa