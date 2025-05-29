Coffee Machine Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Rising disposable incomes, particularly in developing countries, are encouraging consumers to spend on premium appliances such as coffee machines. This trend reflects evolving lifestyles and a growing preference for enjoying café-style beverages at home. The global expansion of café chains, co-working spaces, and hospitality establishments is also fueling demand for commercial-grade coffee machines.

Moreover, technological innovations have enhanced these machines, making them more intuitive, energy-efficient, and capable of producing barista-level drinks, thereby increasing their popularity in both household and professional settings. The proliferation of e-commerce platforms has further supported market growth by offering consumers convenient access to a wide selection of coffee machines, competitive pricing, and comprehensive product details. Additionally, the surge in home brewing-accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic-has led to a notable rise in domestic coffee machine purchases as people seek greater convenience and personalized coffee experiences at home.

Market Dynamics Increasing coffee consumption worldwide, especially in urban areas, drives the global market

The global increase in coffee consumption is largely fueled by evolving lifestyles, particularly in urban areas where hectic schedules have led to a growing demand for quick and convenient caffeine solutions. The expansion of café culture and a heightened interest in different coffee types are motivating more people to incorporate coffee into their daily routines.

Data from the International Coffee Organization (ICO) shows that global coffee consumption rose by 2.25% between October 2023 and September 2024, reaching 177 million 60-kg bags. The United States and China have played a major role in this growth. In the U.S., daily coffee consumption hit a two-decade high, with 67% of adults reporting they had consumed coffee the previous day.

This ongoing trend underscores the strong coffee preference among urban consumers, which is contributing to the rising global demand for coffee machines.

Introduction of multi-functional machines creates tremendous opportunities

The global coffee machine market is witnessing significant transformation with the emergence of multi-functional models that combine espresso brewing, grinding, and milk frothing in one unit. These advanced appliances cater to the increasing consumer preference for convenience, space-saving designs, and high-quality, café-style drinks at home.

For instance, the De'Longhi Rivelia, introduced in February 2025, includes a dual-bean hopper, integrated grinder, customizable beverage settings, and an automatic milk frother, highlighting the growing demand for personalized and premium coffee experiences. Similarly, the Smeg EGF03, which received the Good Design Award in late 2023, features a conical burr grinder, dual Thermoblock heating system, and a frothing wand, blending visual appeal with functionality.

These technological advancements are fueling the adoption of high-end coffee machines, particularly among urban consumers seeking an all-in-one barista-level convenience. As the appetite for home-based specialty coffee grows, this segment offers substantial growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Regional Analysis

Europe holds a significant share of the global coffee machine market, driven by deep-rooted coffee culture and high per capita consumption in countries like Italy, Germany, and France. The rising popularity of artisanal coffee and specialty cafés has boosted demand for premium espresso and bean-to-cup machines. Germany, Europe's largest market, is witnessing growing adoption of smart coffee makers in households, while Scandinavian countries like Sweden and Finland show a strong preference for drip and filter machines.

Leading brands such as De'Longhi, Jura, and Melitta are investing in eco-friendly and energy-efficient models, aligning with the region's sustainability goals. Moreover, the surge in remote working has led to increased purchases of compact, high-performance home coffee machines. The presence of established e-commerce platforms like Amazon EU and MediaMarkt further supports strong distribution and accessibility across Europe.

The global coffee machine market size was valued at USD 6.56 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 6.88 billion in 2025 to reach USD 10.19 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By type, the global chia seeds market is segmented into drip coffee machines, steam coffee machines, capsule or pod coffee machines, espresso machines, bean-to-cup coffee machines, filter coffee machines, and others.

By technology, the market is categorized into manual coffee machines, semi-automatic coffee machines, automatic coffee machines, smart coffee machines (IoT-enabled), and others.

By application, the market is divided into residential and commercial.

By sales channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment held the largest market share. Europe is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.Nestlé Nespresso S.A.De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l.Koninklijke Philips N.V.Breville Group LimitedJura Elektroapparate AGBUNN-O-Matic CorporationHamilton Beach Brands Holding CompanyPanasonic CorporationSiemens AG Recent Developments

In May 2025, Ninja introduced the Luxe Café Pro Series ES701UK, featuring an integrated tamping system that simplifies the coffee-making process by automatically pressing the coffee grounds to the optimal level for extraction. It also offers dual frothing capabilities, allowing users to froth milk for two drinks simultaneously, which is perfect for serving guests or preparing multiple beverages quickly.

Segmentation

By TypeDrip Coffee MachinesSteam Coffee MachinesCapsule or Pod Coffee MachinesEspresso MachinesBean-to-Cup Coffee MachinesFilter Coffee MachinesOthersBy TechnologyManual Coffee MachinesSemi-Automatic Coffee MachinesAutomatic Coffee MachinesSmart Coffee Machines (IoT-enabled)OthersBy ApplicationResidentialCommercialBy Sales ChannelOfflineOnlineBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa