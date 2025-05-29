Blood Preparation Market Size, Top Share To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global blood preparation market is experiencing significant growth, largely due to the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as cancer, anemia, hemophilia, and cardiovascular diseases. These conditions drive the demand for various blood components, including plasma, platelets, and red blood cells. The aging global population further supports this trend, as elderly individuals are more prone to health issues requiring regular transfusions or anticoagulant treatments.

In addition, government-led initiatives and public awareness campaigns promoting blood donation and ensuring transfusion safety have played a crucial role in improving access to blood products and encouraging community participation. The market is also benefiting from the expanding infrastructure of blood banks and collection centers, particularly in developing regions, which is improving the availability and distribution of blood supplies. Moreover, heightened awareness about the need for early detection and treatment of blood disorders is boosting the demand for advanced blood preparation and storage solutions. Collectively, these factors are propelling the growth of the global blood preparation market.

Market Dynamics Increasing number of surgical procedures and trauma cases globally drives the global market

The increasing prevalence of surgical interventions and trauma incidents worldwide serves as a major catalyst for the growth of the blood preparation market. Advancements in medical technologies and the expansion of healthcare facilities-especially in developing nations-are contributing to a steady rise in the number of surgeries performed. Blood components such as red blood cells, plasma, and platelets play a vital role in managing blood loss and supporting patient recovery during surgical and emergency care.



According to a study featured in PubMed Central, approximately 315 million surgeries are conducted globally each year, and this figure is anticipated to surge to between 430 million and 550 million by 2030. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that traumatic injuries result in nearly 5 million deaths annually, with an additional 45 million people suffering from serious, life-altering injuries.

This increasing need for surgical and trauma care is expected to significantly fuel the demand for blood preparation products, thereby propelling market expansion in the near future.

Increasing research on rare blood diseases and their treatments create tremendous opportunities

The growing emphasis on rare blood disorders is creating substantial growth potential for the global blood preparation market. Conditions like paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), sickle cell anemia, and hemophilia are gaining increased focus from pharmaceutical firms and research organizations. This surge is fueled by progress in genomics and biotechnology, which are driving the development of more precise and effective treatment options.

For example, in December 2023, Novartis obtained FDA approval for Fabhalta® (iptacopan), marking a breakthrough in managing PNH, a rare and chronic blood disease. Fabhalta is the first oral monotherapy authorized for adult patients with PNH, providing a convenient alternative to traditional intravenous treatments.

This drive toward innovative therapies for rare blood diseases is anticipated to broaden treatment choices and stimulate further investments in blood preparation technologies.

Regional Analysis

The North American blood preparation market is experiencing significant growth driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and increased funding for blood safety initiatives. The U.S. leads with widespread adoption of innovative blood processing technologies such as pathogen reduction systems like Cerus Corporation's INTERCEPT Blood System, enhancing transfusion safety. Additionally, rising cases of chronic diseases, including cancer and hemophilia, contribute to growing demand for plasma-derived products and coagulation factors.

Furthermore, the presence of prominent blood banks like the American Red Cross and enhanced regulatory frameworks by the FDA ensure high standards in blood collection and preparation. Moreover, expansion in outpatient surgical procedures and increasing use of personalized blood therapies support market growth. Investments in digital platforms for efficient blood inventory management, exemplified by the use of AI-based donor matching systems, are improving supply chain efficiency. The region's focus on research into synthetic blood and rare blood disorders also opens new avenues for innovation and market expansion.

Key Highlights



The global blood preparation market size was valued at USD 50.04 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 52.96 billion in 2025 to reach USD 83.47 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the global blood preparation market is segmented into whole blood, blood components, and blood derivatives. The whole blood segment held the largest market share.

By antithrombotic and anticoagulants type, the market is categorized into platelet aggregation inhibitors, fibrinolytics, and anticoagulants. The anticoagulants segment dominated the market.

Based on application, the market covers thrombocytosis, renal impairment, pulmonary embolism, angina and blood vessel complications, and others. The thrombocytosis segment held a dominant share in the market.

Based on end-user, the market is divided into clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centers, research labs, blood banks, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Pfizer Inc.Baxter International Inc.Grifols S.A.CSL LimitedSanofiOctapharma AGKedrion S.p.A.Novo Nordisk A/SFresenius SE & Co. KGaATeva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltdothers Recent Developments

In May 2025, Scientists at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) have developed an affordable device capable of rapidly separating plasma from blood and purifying water. Utilizing hydrodynamic micro-channels, the device processes blood components such as RBCs, WBCs, platelets, and plasma within minutes. The device also filters water contaminants, including bacteria and particles as small as 2 nanometers, and doesn't require replaceable filters.

Segmentation

By Product TypeWhole BloodGranulocytesRed Blood CellsPlasmaPlateletsBlood ComponentsLeukocyte Reduced Red Blood CellsPacked Red Blood CellsFrozen PlasmaPlatelet ConcentratesCryoprecipitateBlood DerivativesBy Antithrombotic and Anticoagulants TypePlatelet Aggregation InhibitorsGlycoprotein InhibitorsADP AntagonistsCOX InhibitorsOthersFibrinolyticsStreptokinaseTissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA)UrokinaseAnticoagulantsHeparinsLow Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)Unfractionated HeparinUltra-low Molecular Weight HeparinDirect Thrombin InhibitorsVitamin K AntagonistsDirect Factor Xa InhibitorsBy ApplicationThrombocytosisRenal ImpairmentPulmonary EmbolismAngina & Blood Vessel ComplicationsOthersBy End UserClinicsHospitalsDiagnostic CentersResearch LabsBlood BanksOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa