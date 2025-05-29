My Disability Provider Expands New Supported Living Homes In Melbourne And Brisbane

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Purpose-Built Homes Designed to Promote Independence, Dignity, and Quality of Life for NDIS Participants

Melbourne, Australia, 29th May 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , My Disability Provider is proud to announce the expansion of its Supported Independent Living (SIL) accommodations with the launch of new purpose-built homes in both Melbourne and Brisbane. This strategic move strengthens the organization's commitment to providing high-quality, person-centred care for individuals living with disabilities.

These new homes are designed to meet the complex needs of participants who require varying levels of support . Each residence has been thoughtfully developed to foster independence, dignity, and comfort. From assistive technology to modern design elements that promote accessibility, My Disability Provider's SIL accommodations represent a new benchmark in inclusive living.

With demand for supported accommodation rising steadily , this expansion arrives at a critical time. My Disability Provider continues to collaborate with support coordinators, families, and healthcare professionals to ensure participants are matched with the most suitable living environments.

Located in well-connected communities with access to transport, healthcare, and local amenities, the new homes are supported by highly trained staff and a multidisciplinary team that understands the importance of empathy, safety, and personalised support.

My Disability Provider has earned a strong reputation for its holistic approach and deep commitment to quality. The expansion of its SIL housing is the latest example of the organisation's mission in action-delivering real-world solutions for real-life needs.

With continued growth and innovation, My Disability Provider invites participants and their families to discover the difference a trusted and forward-thinking NDIS provider can make.

With its latest expansion, My Disability Provider reinforces its role as a trusted ally for individuals and families navigating the NDIS . The new homes in Melbourne and Brisbane reflect the organisation's belief that everyone deserves a safe, supportive, and empowering place to call home. By combining expert care with a deep respect for each person's autonomy and preferences, the provider ensures that participants can thrive-not just live. This milestone marks another step in the company's mission to build a more inclusive Australia, where people with disabilities have access to the resources and environments they need to flourish.

About My Disability Provider

My Disability Provider is a trusted NDIS service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality, personalized support to individuals living with disabilities across Melbourne, Queensland, and New South Wales. With a strong focus on empowerment, inclusion, and independence, the organization offers a wide range of services, including personal care, domestic assistance, supported independent living, and community participation. Backed by a team of experienced and compassionate professionals, My Disability Provider takes a person-centred approach to ensure every participant receives the care and respect they deserve.

Contact Information

Website:

Phone: 0387 163 720

Address:

Victoria: Level 1/ 2-8 Lake Street, Caroline Springs, 3023

New South Wales: Level 2/25 Ryde Road, Pymble 2073

Queensland: Level 34, 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane, 4000