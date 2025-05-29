3 Things To Watch Ahead Of June 3 South Korea Presidential Vote

MENAFN - Asia Times) On June 3, 2025, South Koreans will head to the polls to vote for a new president.

The election caps a particularly turbulent several months in the country's politics that began with right-wing President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law last December. The opposition-controlled National Assembly swiftly moved to rescind Yoon's order and then impeached him just a week later.

After months of subsequent trial, during which South Korean society was polarized by public rallies supporting and opposing impeachment, the South Korean Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the impeachment in April.

As momentous as the period has been for South Korean politics, it feels like déjà vu from 2017 , when a snap presidential election was held following the impeachment of then-President Park Geun-hye . As with that election, there is widespread anticipation that the opposition Democratic Party will win the presidency this time . However, during the two-month-long campaign season, the race has narrowed to a tighter-than-expected contest among the three leading presidential candidates.

Here are three key things to look out for as South Koreans head to the polls:

1. The opposition's challenge to the status quo

As the main opposition party that successfully impeached Yoon, the center-left Democratic Party has been the favorite to come ahead in the election. The party - together with a small grouping of other progressive-leaning parties - quickly unified around Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung .

Polls have consistently shown Lee in the lead , though his support has lagged behind public support for Yoon's impeachment. This suggests that even among voters who favor political change, some remain ambivalent about the prospect of a Lee's presidency.

In response, Lee's campaign has sought to rebrand his political image.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party. Photo: Paul.J / Xinhua

Generally regarded as a progressive political figure in favor of policies including a universal basic income and a pro-engagement foreign policy toward North Korea and China, Lee has shifted rightward , recruiting conservative political figures into his campaign and promising pragmatic, business-friendly economic policies.

Though, in the past, Lee has made comments critical of past US foreign policy and appeared to suggest South Korea's strategic neutrality in the great power rivalry between Washington and Beijing, in this campaign Lee has reaffirmed his support for the US-South Korea alliance. However, he has continued to encounter skepticism about the authenticity of his political moderation.