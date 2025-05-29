Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Racepoint Global Taps Maddy Hunter To Lead Growth Strategy

2025-05-29 03:12:41
(MENAFN- PRovoke) BOSTON - Racepoint Global has appointed Maddy Hunter as VP, head of agency growth, part of a broader push to expand the firm's leadership bench and national footprint.

In the newly created role, Hunter will lead business development and oversee expansion strategy across the agency. She brings senior experience from The Marketing Arm and Jack Morton Worldwide, where she worked with clients including Amazon, Google, Stripe, Andreessen Horowitz, Nestlé, AbbVie, and Unilever.

“Maddy's appointment marks a significant step in our commitment to expanding Racepoint Global's reach and impact,” said CEO Bill Davies.

The agency has also recently added new heads of strategy, healthcare, and creative, and is now operating in Chicago in addition to existing offices in Boston, Raleigh, San Francisco, and New York.

Hunter added:“Racepoint Global has a track record of delivering award-winning, highly creative work for its clients. At such a pivotal time for both the technology and healthcare industries, I'm energized to join a team defined by its people and unique culture.”

