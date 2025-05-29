UN Sounds Climate Alarm

Representational Photo

The UN's latest warning that there is now a 70 percent chance the planet's average temperature from 2025 to 2029 will breach the 1.5°C threshold marks a turn for worse in climate change. The figure, drawn from the World Meteorological Organization's annual report, is more than a data point. It shows that the world's efforts to address climate change still fall way short and an urgent action is needed if we are to avert the catastrophe ahead.

The 1.5°C threshold, set in the 2015 Paris Agreement as an ambitious upper limit to avoid climate consequences, now seems increasingly unattainable. Last two years have already been confirmed as the hottest on record. Now with an additional fraction of a degree, the world is likely to see more heatwaves, floods, droughts, wildfires and glacial melt.

In Kashmir, we have also been experiencing erratic turns in weather over the past few years. The Valley has experienced unseasonal heat spells, erratic snowfall, receding glaciers, and floods that no longer feel like once-in-a-generation events. From rice fields to apple orchards, agriculture, the backbone of our economy, has suffered the whiplash of changing seasons. The once-dependable rhythm of spring rains and winter snow has faltered. We have written earlier about how the Kolahoi and Thajiwas glaciers, lifelines for the region, are shrinking at an alarming rate. These glaciers feed the Jhelum, our central river, and their rapid retreat threatens not just water availability but the very foundation of life in the Valley.

More worrying is the steady decline in precipitation. Beginning with last winter, Kashmir has seen noticeably less snowfall and rain. Over the past 28 years, nine winters in the Valley have gone by with little or no snow, and three of those were in just the last decade. This shifting pattern has left many in the region concerned, with signs of change becoming too frequent, and too stark, to ignore.

The WMO now estimates an 80 percent chance that at least one year between 2025 and 2029 will surpass 2024 as the hottest ever, and a newly emerging, though still slim, possibility of crossing the 2°C mark. In Kashmir, that could translate to not just harsher summers, but the permanent erosion of winter with snow becoming an unreliable guest and water shortages becoming the norm.

It's time for governments, industries, and local communities to treat this crisis with the urgency it demands. Climate adaptation must shape every policy. The UN report isn't fate. It's a warning and we're running out of time.