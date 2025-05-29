Numan Is Gone. Are Kashmir's Schools Safe For Sensitive Kids?

Numan Farooq Sofi

Numan Farooq Sofi was just 14. He lived in Srinagar, went to school, and had tattoos. Now, he's gone. The cause of death, the officials said, was suicide. But if that's all we see, we're missing the truth.

He lived with his deaf father and older siblings. His mother was no longer around. He studied at Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute, one of the prominent private schools in the city.

From the outside, it seemed like he was making it. But inside, Numan was under fire for something most teenagers shrug off as rebellion: tattoos.

According to his sister Mehwish, Numan went through four painful sessions to get them removed. Four. The ink faded. The shame didn't.

The school authorities, she said, wouldn't let it go. They kept checking. They kept asking. They even opened his shirt to look. In a classroom, surrounded by peers.

What kind of message does that send to a 14-year-old trying to fit in?

What happened to Numan is not rare in emotion, only in outcome. Kids feel judged all the time. But not every child has the same reserves of strength. Not every child survives it.

And what did the watchdogs do? Mostly, they looked away. For reasons they haven't explained. Maybe they feared backlash. Maybe they thought it wasn't news. But when a child dies, silence should never be the answer.

Let's not pretend this is about tattoos. It's about how we treat our children when they don't fit into the neat boxes we've created. It's about control disguised as discipline. It's about shame passed off as moral correction.

And it's about power.

Who gave school authorities the right to examine a child's body? Who decided that what's under a shirt matters more than what's in a mind? Did anyone stop to ask if Numan was okay?

In Kashmir, tattooing isn't just a fashion issue. It carries religious weight. Some Islamic scholars here have declared tattoos forbidden. They believe they block purification rituals, distort God's creation. Others disagree. They say the ink lies under the skin, that unless the image is vulgar, it's not a sin.

Even if tattoos are frowned upon, was this the way to address it? Do you punish a teenager for a decision likely made out of curiosity, or maybe peer pressure? Do you strip him of dignity in front of classmates? Do you call that guidance?

What happened to Numan feels less like a disciplinary issue and more like social suffocation. If a child dies because of persistent humiliation, isn't that a form of violence too?

We forget that today's children live in a very different world than we did. Social media pours into their lives without a filter. They are raised in a swirl of images, influencers, and fast-changing norms. They watch content from Los Angeles in the same breath as listening to sermons from the local mosque. They grow up juggling contradictions. That's hard enough.

Now imagine going to school and finding no space to talk about it. Imagine being punished for showing signs of that confusion. Imagine being told over and over again: you are not good enough.

Children don't just need rules. They need warmth. They need someone to explain, not accuse. Someone to ask them how they feel, not just how they look. Someone who knows the difference between correction and condemnation.

Religious and moral teachings matter. But so does kindness. So does mental health. We've gotten so caught up in appearances-how kids dress, what music they listen to, what's inked on their skin-that we're ignoring what really matters: how they're doing inside.

There's a deeper failure here. Our schools were meant to be safe spaces. But more and more, they resemble courts-where students are judged instead of supported. Teachers wield shame instead of empathy. Administrators enforce obedience without questions. Is this education? Or is this just control with a new name?

This isn't just a school issue. It's a societal issue. When a child kills himself over a tattoo, it's not the ink that failed. It's us.

Tomorrow, it might not be tattoos. It might be a student caught with a vape. Or one who skips a prayer. Or one who wears jeans that are too tight. Will we keep pushing until they break too?

We say Kashmir is a land of moderation, of beauty and balance. But where is that balance now? If we don't let children make mistakes, how will they learn? If we don't create room for differences, how will they grow?

What we owe our children is not perfection. We owe them patience. Understanding. A chance to figure themselves out.

Numan didn't get that chance.

And until we reckon with that, until we look hard at what happened and why, until schools become places of compassion, not surveillance, we risk losing more than just one child.

We risk losing the very soul of what it means to raise someone well.

Let's not wait for another obituary to start the conversation. Let's start it now.