Are Grandchildren Losing Their Grandparents' Words In Kashmir?

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

By Ayaan Saroori

In a sleepy village tucked deep in the Chenab Valley, 64-year-old Naseem Begum used to sing lullabies in Sarazi to put her grandchildren to sleep. She still hums the tunes, but these days, the children don't know the words.

“I ask them to repeat after me,” she said, her voice trailing off.“They giggle and switch to Hindi.”

It's not just a family shift. It's a slow, steady unraveling of a region's cultural fabric.

In Jammu and Kashmir, mother tongues like Sarazi, Bhaderwahi, and Kishtwari are vanishing from daily life. What used to be spoken freely in markets, kitchens, and schoolyards is now slipping into silence.

At the center of this crisis is a difficult question: What happens to a people when they stop speaking the language of their ancestors?

Across India, the loss of native languages has triggered growing concern. But in the hilly terrains and towns of Jammu and Kashmir, the decline feels sharper.

The state's official languages-Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri-still hold some ground. But the lesser-known dialects? They're hanging on by threads.

Burhan Ahmed Mir, a young teacher from Kishtwar, has been sounding the alarm for years. He runs a local reading group and says they struggle to find printed material in Kishtwari.

“How will a child learn to love their language if they can't read it anywhere?” he asked.“Even the textbooks don't mention us.”

Burhan believes real change must begin in schools, with children taught in their mother tongues from the start. But he knows that's a long shot.“We don't even have dictionaries, let alone courses,” he said.“This isn't just about language-it's about being seen.”

The fight to save these dialects has found some champions. The Chenab Times Foundation, a local nonprofit, has been publishing short stories, poems, and translations in regional languages. They've created digital archives and organized language festivals, often running on shoestring budgets and volunteer energy.

Still, the forces working against them are strong.

Seventeen-year-old Arif, a student from Srinagar, said he avoids speaking Kashmiri in public.

“People laugh if I get the accent wrong,” he said.“If you mix it up with Urdu, they say you're 'backward.'”

That word-backward-came up more than once in conversations. Many young people said their parents actively discouraged them from speaking regional dialects at home. Kashmiri, for instance, is often replaced by Urdu for formality or by English for ambition.

“Urdu is for school,” Arif explained.“English is for success. Kashmiri is... well, what is it even for anymore?”

It's a painful disconnect. Language is more than a tool. It's memory, rhythm, belonging. Losing it isn't just about vocabulary. It's about forgetting how to say who you are.

Dr. Saba Zargar, a linguist at the University of Jammu, said many of these dialects haven't even been properly recorded.

“There's almost no formal research on them,” she said.“If a dialect dies without documentation, it's like a library burning down.”

And yet, she added, the revival doesn't need to start with institutions.“It can start with grandmothers,” she smiled.“With songs, bedtime stories, even gossip in the kitchen.”

But even nostalgia has limits. Without state support-curriculum reforms, teacher training, radio and television programs in mother tongues-the efforts will remain scattered.

Parents are the first line of defense. In households where native languages are spoken with pride, children grow up valuing them. But too often, the opposite happens.

A well-meaning mother switches to Hindi because she believes it'll help her son get ahead. A father uses English at dinner to impress guests. And so, little by little, the mother tongue is left behind.

The words don't vanish overnight. They fade. One generation stumbles, the next forgets, and soon, nobody remembers.

In Kishtwar, Burhan still speaks Kishtwari with his mother.“She corrects me sometimes,” he said, laughing.“She says I talk like a city boy now.”

He paused.“I don't want to be the last one to speak this way.”

The warning signs are clear. The question is whether anyone's listening.

Ayaan Saroori writes on culture and society.