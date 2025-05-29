Kashmir's Century-Old Community Watchmen Are Fading From Sight

AI generated image. photo used for representational purposes only

By Mohammad Amin Mir

In a busy alley of Anantnag's Lal Chowk, a shopkeeper folded his arms and squinted under the soft flicker of a streetlight.“There is a chowkidar here,” he said,“at least on paper. But if you ask me who he is-I couldn't tell you.”

Around him, traffic hummed, lights blinked from rooftop cameras, and neighbours passed without a second glance.“We've learned to watch over ourselves.”

That's not how it was supposed to work.

For over a century, Kashmir's local administration has leaned on two posts that once served as the backbone of rural and semi-urban order-the lumberdar and the chowkidar.

Read Also Are Grandchildren Losing Their Grandparents' Words In Kashmir? 'Each Daughter Had a Tree': The Kashmir We're Losing

Part colonial creation, part social role, they were village-level insiders meant to serve as go-betweens for the people and the state.

One kept records, resolved disputes, and helped with land and revenue matters. The other kept vigil, kept peace, and kept watch.

But the world changed, and they didn't.

Back when the British set up the system, the math made sense: one lumberdar or chowkidar for every 100 families in a village. In some towns, it stretched to 150.

Today, that ratio is a distant memory. The population of Jammu and Kashmir has grown more than five times since 1947. In areas like Baramulla and Pulwama, what were once sleepy settlements are now semi-cities.

Yet the number of lumberdars and chowkidars remains mostly unchanged.

“They've become invisible,” said a senior revenue officer in South Kashmir, who asked not to be named.“You can't expect one man to cover a whole ward of 3,000 households. It's not just unfair. It's pointless.”

In the villages around Qazigund and Dooru, some lumberdars still show up when the administration needs them. They come for land disputes, welfare verifications, or the occasional boundary demarcation. But they are often unsure of what to do.

“I don't keep registers anymore,” said Abdul Rashid, a 62-year-old lumberdar from a village outside Dooru.“Everything is online now, and no one trained us how to access it.”

He smiled weakly, shrugging.“We still get calls from the tehsildar. But mostly, we feel like furniture.”

These roles were always low on the ladder: appointed, often hereditary, and paid small stipends that haven't kept up with inflation.

Most lumberdars and chowkidars now receive under ₹1,500 a month. Their powers aren't backed by strong laws but by tradition.

That's fine when the system works. But in Kashmir, it increasingly doesn't.

The Lambardari Act and Chowkidari Rules that govern their roles haven't been meaningfully revised in decades. There's no clause that says how their numbers should grow with the population. No rulebook for reviewing their work. No system of feedback from the people they're supposed to serve.

So they drift.

In some places, police stations now act without them. In others, municipal staff take on land disputes themselves. And in the worst cases-when families fight over boundaries, or encroachments happen overnight-there's no one watching at all.

“It's not that the idea is useless,” said a retired district commissioner from Pulwama.“We still need people who live in the area, who know every alley, every dispute, every family. But the way it's structured now, it's not workable.”

Other places have figured this out. In Nepal, elected ward chairs take on similar responsibilities, with proper office support. Bangladesh has shifted toward community policing, with local volunteers under trained supervision. Even parts of Rajasthan have folded chowkidars into the police's community beat system.

In Kashmir, by contrast, change has stalled.

“It's not that we don't know what to do,” said the senior revenue officer.“We've had three departmental reports since 2010 suggesting reform. Nothing moved.”

Ask villagers and townsfolk, and the frustration is clear.“They used to help with land records, property disputes, birth registrations,” said Shazia Bano, a schoolteacher in Baramulla.“Now if I have a problem, I go to the Internet or the SHO. I don't even know who the lumberdar is.”

Some ideas are already on the table. Increase the number of lumberdars and chowkidars, especially in urban areas. Give them proper training. Not just on land laws and revenue codes, but on digital tools and public service. Introduce performance reviews. Create clear terms for appointment and removal. Give them tools like reporting apps, and establish dashboards for higher officials to track activity.

“Give us work, give us tools, and we'll deliver,” said one 45-year-old chowkidar in Kulgam, who didn't want to be named.“But right now, we are set up to fail.”

It's easy to write off the system as outdated. But as some officers argue, starting from scratch isn't necessary.“These are still people who know their communities better than any officer from outside,” said the retired commissioner.“They just need help catching up with the times.”

The question is whether anyone will act.

Because when a man with no training, no authority, no records, and no backup is expected to handle the safety and disputes of 3,000 people-what can he really do?

Not much. And the people know it.

Author is a legal and policy columnist focusing on grassroots governance and land issues in Jammu & Kashmir.