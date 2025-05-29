How Three Kashmiri Teachers Became Legends in a Government School

By Dr Mushtaq Rather

I still remember that day at Higher Secondary School Salia in Anantnag. The students stood silently at first. Then one by one, their eyes welled up. Some were trying to hold back tears. Others couldn't.

It wasn't a farewell party or a results day. It was a routine transfer of lecturers-something we in the education department are quite used to.

But what I witnessed that day wasn't routine at all.

Students were crying-openly, emotionally-for their teacher, Basharat Hussain. In a time when the bond between students and teachers often feels like a faded relic, this felt extraordinary.

And it made me reflect: what makes a teacher unforgettable? What kind of teacher moves a generation?

I've spent years as an educator in Mattan, Anantnag. Over time, I've watched our roles evolve.

Gone are the days when teaching meant standing at the blackboard, talking while students silently copied. Today, we wear many hats-mentor, guide, sometimes even a parent. We deal with not just content, but emotions, dreams, doubts.

And we're expected to keep up with a world that moves faster than ever before.

Take Basharat Hussain. He's not just a physics lecturer, he's an IIT graduate who chose to return to Jammu and Kashmir and teach in a government school.

What's remarkable is not just his qualifications, but how he used them. Despite teaching medical stream students, he managed to win over those from the humanities too. He made physics feel alive. More than that, he made students stay.

In Kashmir, it's common for senior secondary students to skip school and head straight to coaching centres. But Basharat reversed that trend. His classes were packed.

Students came back to the school classroom, and they stayed. One student from a remote tribal village even scored 97% in the medical stream without attending a single private tuition. That's not just an academic success, it's a shift in mindset.

What did he do differently? He made learning real. He didn't stick to the textbook. He brought in examples that students could touch and feel. He asked questions that didn't always have right answers. He gave students the space to speak, and listened when they did.

He wasn't alone in this effort. Nadeem Salam, who teaches botany at the same school, worked politely but powerfully. His calm presence, his regular use of digital tools, and his dedication to fieldwork turned the subject from dry theory to living knowledge.

His students didn't just memorize plant parts, they saw them, touched them, studied them in real time. Learning became a shared experience, not a solitary task.

Then there's Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, the English lecturer. His classes were legendary: crowded, buzzing with energy.

He knew how to hold a room. More importantly, he knew how to turn even the quietest student into a speaker. His methods weren't flashy. But they were grounded. He encouraged collaboration, allowed debate, and brought stories alive. Students didn't just learn English, they found their voice.

These teachers didn't follow a manual. They didn't rely on the same old chalk-and-talk. They experimented. They failed. They tried again. They reflected on what worked. They asked themselves hard questions: Did my students really learn today? Could I have done better? Did I listen enough?

That self-reflection, that quiet questioning, is the sign of a real educator.

Modern education throws up new challenges every day. We're told we must teach 21st-century skills-critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication. But how do we do that in overcrowded classrooms, with patchy infrastructure and tight schedules?

The answer, I believe, lies in attitude. We can't fear change. We can't wait for perfect conditions. We have to meet students where they are. We must use technology, yes, but not just for show. We must mix the old and the new. Teach with chalk, but also with code. Use AI if it helps. Step outside the classroom. Let students build knowledge, not just receive it.

The New Education Policy (NEP 2020) and National Curricular Framework for School Education 2023 talk about this shift, from behaviorist to constructivist models of teaching.

It means treating students not as empty vessels, but as co-creators of knowledge. It means listening more than speaking. Creating more than assigning.

It's a tough job. I won't pretend otherwise. We juggle syllabi, pressure from parents, administrative work, and our own personal lives. But I've seen firsthand how much difference one teacher can make. Not by being perfect, but by being present.

When I walked through HSS Salia on that transfer day, I saw not just emotion, I saw legacy. I saw students crying because they knew they were losing not just a teacher, but a guide, a mentor, someone who saw them not as roll numbers but as individuals.

Author is an Educator from Mattan, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir