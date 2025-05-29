Amit Shah Arrives In J & K For Yatra Security Review

This marks Shah's first visit to the Union Territory following Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike by Indian forces on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, days after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Upon arrival, Shah was received by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and immediately drove to Raj Bhawan, where he is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting late tonight. The meeting will include top officials from the army, paramilitary forces, police, intelligence agencies, and civil administration. Security for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, starting July 3, is also on the agenda.

Shah will spend the night in Jammu and fly to Poonch on Saturday to meet families affected by Pakistani shelling between May 7 and 10, which claimed 28 civilian lives-14 of them in Poonch alone.

During the Poonch leg of his visit, the Home Minister is expected to:



Visit damaged religious sites, including Singh Sabha Gurdwara.

Hold a meeting with officers to assess damage in the worst-hit areas.

Interact with Border Security Force (BSF) jawans at the Khanetar camp.

Address civilians at the Dak Bungalow. Distribute appointment letters to next of kin of civilians killed in the shelling.

This is Shah's third visit to Jammu and Kashmir since April 6. His previous visit was on April 23, a day after the Pahalgam attack.

Ahead of Shah's visit, the Congress party urged him to announce a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package for border residents, including the allotment of five marla plots at safer locations.

“Victims of cross-border shelling deserve immediate help. We expect the Home Minister to deliver a relief package and safer housing,” said J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla.

Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma accused the BJP-led Centre of ignoring the plight of border residents.

“It took the Home Minister thirty days to visit the region. The damage is done. No Union minister, not even the Defence Minister, visited Poonch earlier,” Sharma said, adding that Rahul Gandhi was the first national leader to visit the victims.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary welcomed Shah's visit, calling it essential given the scale of destruction in border areas.

“Eighty percent of Poonch is affected. Uri and Nowshera have also suffered. It is his duty to visit,” Choudhary said, expressing hope that individual bunkers would be sanctioned for each border family.

He also pushed for the restoration of J&K's statehood, saying this would help resolve local issues more effectively.

National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta urged Shah to announce a substantial financial package for the affected people.

