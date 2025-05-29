Heatwaves To Intensify Kashmir Already Scorched

At the India Heat Summit 2025, held this week in Delhi, researchers said climate models now show heat waves not just intensifying across the country but also expanding in duration and geography, affecting regions that earlier escaped the worst.

“This means India will experience heat waves that last longer and cover larger areas,” said Krishna Achuta Rao, who heads the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences at IIT Delhi.“What might have earlier been a week-long event could now stretch to a month-and-a-half or more.”

The warnings come at a time when Kashmir has already recorded record-breaking May temperatures, offering a glimpse into what the future might hold.

On May 22, Srinagar touched 34.4°C, the highest maximum temperature in the city during May in 57 years, according to the local weather office. This is now the third-highest May temperature on record for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The previous record was 36.4°C, registered back in 1968.

The unusually high temperatures - nine degrees above the seasonal average - have taken many residents by surprise.

Meteorologists say the current heat wave has gripped large swathes of north India, including the Himalayan region, which traditionally remained cooler due to its elevation.

Independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif echoed these concerns, warning that even if 2025 does not witness an unusually high number of heatwaves, it wouldn't change the broader trajectory.

“While it's not possible to precisely forecast the intensity of heatwaves in Kashmir for this specific year, long-term trends are still concerning,” Arif said.“As per the IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report, both maximum and minimum temperatures are rising globally on an average scale, and Jammu and Kashmir is no exception. Over the past decade, we have already witnessed a rise in the frequency and intensity of heatwaves across both Kashmir and Jammu regions.”

He added that while year-to-year fluctuations are natural, the bigger picture points toward a future where extreme heat events will become increasingly common.

Scientists are also raising concerns that heat waves could now extend into monsoon months, compounding risks.

“This is especially worrying because it'll be hot and humid, with temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius. The body's ability to cool down is severely compromised in such conditions,” Rao added.

IPCC's sixth assessment report and other recent studies have already warned that South Asia is becoming a global hotspot for extreme heat, even during months that used to bring respite.

The impact isn't limited to rising temperatures. Farooq Azam, a senior glaciologist at ICIMOD, warned that early and intense heat waves are accelerating glacier melt, which could disrupt water flows across Himalayan-fed river systems.

“Currently, we're seeing more water because of increased melting, but this won't last forever,” Azam said.“There is a threshold known as peak water, after which rivers fed by glaciers will start receiving less water.”

Some projections suggest peak water could occur by 2050 in river systems like the Indus, Ganga, and Brahmaputra. Some scientists argue the Brahmaputra may already have crossed this threshold.

Kashmir, heavily reliant on glacier-fed streams for agriculture and electricity, could be among the regions most affected. The Jhelum River, which runs through Srinagar, is already showing signs of erratic flow during pre-summer months.

Azam pointed to 2022, when early heat waves in March triggered premature glacier melting.“It led to high river flows at a time when water wasn't needed - and combined with early monsoon rains, it played a key role in the catastrophic floods in Pakistan that year.”

While heatwaves continue to make headlines in central and western India, experts say the fact that Kashmir is now breaking decades-old temperature records should serve as a wake-up call.

“There's a misconception that Himalayan regions are safe from heatwaves. But what's happening in Srinagar this May tells a different story,” said a local meteorologist.“If these trends continue, summers in the valley could become increasingly hostile, especially for the elderly and children.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now