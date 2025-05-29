Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-29 03:10:52
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:28 AM EST - Scope Technologies Corp : Provides an update on development of a comprehensive redesign of its public-facing product site for its QSE Group product website. The revised site is being tailored to align with QSE's focus on usability, improved product accessibility, and integration with ongoing user acquisition efforts. In response to the increasing urgency surrounding quantum-related cybersecurity risks, QSE's new website design shifts from a primarily technical format to a more user-oriented and conversion-friendly structure. The goal is to create a clearer, more streamlined experience that reflects the needs of current and prospective customers. Scope Technologies Corp shares O are trading up one cent at $0.32.

