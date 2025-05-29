Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-29 03:10:52
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:37 AM EST - Optiva Inc. : PlektonLabs, a trusted leading system integrator serving global telecom industry and Qeema, a leading ICT solutions provider and systems integrator, today proudly announced a collaboration on a TM Forum Open Innovation Catalyst project to be showcased at DTW25 Ignite in Copenhagen June 17-19. Optiva Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.68.

