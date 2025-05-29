403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:38 AM EST - Magma Silver Corp : Announces it has entered into a marketing agreement with Momentum PR pursuant to which Momentum will provide investor relation services to the Company in consideration for an aggregate of $60,000 and the issuance of up to 300,000 incentive stock options of the Company, exercisable at $0.16 per share for 2 years and vesting as follows: 75,000 options to vest on August 29, 2025; 75,000 options to vest on November 29, 2025; 75,000 options to vest on February 29, 2026; and 75,000 options to vest on May 29, 2026. The Agreement is for an initial term of 6 months commencing on June 1, 2025 and, in accordance with its terms. The Agreement has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. Magma Silver Corp shares V are trading up one cent at $0.17.
