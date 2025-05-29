Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:47 AM EST - Safety Shot Inc : Announces its acquisition partner, Yerbaé Brands Corp., a plant-based functional beverage company, has launched on TikTok Shop. This initiative utilizes one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms to enhance its direct-to-consumer reach and increase sales. Safety Shot Inc shares N are trading off $0.03 at $0.32.

