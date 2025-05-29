Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-29 03:10:51
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:14 PM EST - Seabridge Gold Inc. : Has filed its responses in BC Supreme Court to petitions challenging the Environmental Assessment Office's decision granting Seabridge Gold's KSM project Substantially Started Designation. On July 29, 2024, the EAO determined that Seabridge's KSM project had been substantially started, ensuring that the project's Environmental Assessment Certificate is no longer subject to expiry. Seabridge Gold Inc. shares T are trading down $0.09 at $17.07.

