Icesoft Releases Q1 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce its interim financial results for the periods ending March 31, 2025 and 2024. Detailed results and Management's discussion and analysis are now available on SEDAR at .

ICEsoft's Voyent Alert! service is now used by 750 North American communities and enterprises.

The Company has now realized 19 consecutive quarters of growth in subscription-based revenues. Client retention remains high, exceeding 97% and win rates in competitive situations exceed 80%.

"We are very happy to see the continued growth on both the top and bottom line with our Voyent Alert! SaaS product. Quarterly sales continue to increase, which combined with ongoing cost reduction efforts in both COGS and general operating expenses have led to positive net operating income and operational cash flow," stated Brian McKinney, President and CEO. "Our high customer retention rates and client satisfaction are contributing to increased Voyent sales through new client referrals and upsales."

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software-as-a-service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable Community Alerting Service specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and campuses. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services.