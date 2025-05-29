Azerbaijan Strengthens Brotherhood Diplomacy While Opening New Gateway In East Zangazur

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's deepening relations with Türkiye and Pakistan continue to underscore its consistent foreign policy course-one built on the foundation of brotherhood, mutual respect, and strategic cooperation. These three nations, united by shared cultural, historical, and geopolitical ties, have emerged as a powerful triad in both regional diplomacy and international platforms. Their solidarity is not only symbolic-it is also being translated into tangible progress across economic, political, and security domains.

A central pillar of this trilateral cooperation is the drive to expand trade and investment flows. The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has remained robust, reaching $6.13 billion in 2024. While slightly below the $7.65 billion registered in 2023, it remains a strong reflection of growing bilateral economic activity. This trajectory, which began with $4.66 billion in 2021 and rose steadily over the years, demonstrates the vitality of economic relations. With a target of $15 billion in trade turnover, both sides continue to engage in joint infrastructure projects, energy cooperation, and streamlined customs processes to meet this ambitious goal.

Parallel efforts are being made to enhance economic relations with Pakistan. The trade turnover between the two countries, while comparatively modest, is rapidly growing. From just $11.7 million in 2021, it surged to $27 million by 2023-a 2.3-fold increase in just two years. This momentum is being further supported by diplomatic engagement, high-level visits, and newly signed agreements that aim to broaden the scope of cooperation beyond trade to include sectors such as energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and defense. The ongoing dialogue provides fertile ground for expanding investment opportunities and joint ventures.

Lachin Airport opens new horizons in East Zangazur

In a historic development that reflects Azerbaijan's broader strategy of national reintegration and regional connectivity, Lachin International Airport was officially inaugurated today. The ceremony was attended by President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, signifying the deep strategic bond between the two nations. This marks the third international airport established in the liberated territories, following Fuzuli and Zangilan, and further cements Azerbaijan's commitment to revitalising the East Zangezur region.

Lachin Airport is more than just a transport hub-it represents a new gateway to an area that was, for decades, cut off from its economic, cultural, and developmental potential. Now, the region is poised for transformation. Situated in East Zangezur, a region rich in natural beauty, cultural heritage, and historical significance, the airport is expected to catalyse the revival of key sectors such as tourism, trade, and logistics.

The strategic location of Lachin holds particular importance. As a crossroads linking central Azerbaijan to the broader South Caucasus and beyond, it has always been vital from a geopolitical perspective. But the occupation left its economic assets untapped. Now, with modern infrastructure being put in place, East Zangezur is being reintroduced to the national and regional economy.

The region boasts unique opportunities for winter and summer tourism, spa and medical tourism, as well as religious and cultural tourism. Its landscape is dotted with archaeological sites, Turkic toponyms, and ancient human settlements-making it highly attractive for both local and international visitors seeking historical and natural experiences. In this context, the operationalization of a state-of-the-art airport will help increase visitor inflows and open new business opportunities, leading to job creation and rural development.

Moreover, Lachin Airport is built to international standards, capable of receiving all types of aircraft, including heavy cargo planes. This makes it an important node in Azerbaijan's growing transport and logistics network, particularly in the context of the Middle Corridor and broader Eurasian connectivity efforts. Cargo terminals, customs zones, and logistical services are being integrated to ensure the airport also serves as a cargo transit hub, facilitating trade between East and West.

In sum, Azerbaijan's dual-track approach-combining principled foreign policy with forward-looking infrastructure development-is shaping a new regional reality. Through strengthened alliances with brotherly nations like Türkiye and Pakistan, and through transformative projects such as Lachin Airport, Baku is reinforcing its role as a pivotal actor in the Caucasus and beyond. This alignment of diplomacy and development not only benefits Azerbaijan but also contributes to broader regional stability, cooperation, and prosperity.