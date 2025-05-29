Freedom Under Threat: Press Watchdog Demands Federal Commission Amid Rising Attacks On Journalists In Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Freedom Network, a leading organization advocating for the rights of working journalists and media workers in Pakistan, has raised alarm over the deteriorating state of press freedom in the country and the growing misuse of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against journalists.

The organization has urged the federal government to swiftly establish a high-level commission, as previously promised by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to address the worsening media safety situation in what it described as a dangerous and insecure environment for journalists.

This demand emerged during the first meeting of Freedom Network's newly formed Advisory Board, which includes prominent members such as Benazir Shah, Farzana Ali, Dr. Faizullah Jan, Mazhar Abbas, and Peter Jacob. The members voluntarily agreed to serve on the Board of Advisors for a four-year term.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the government's failure to establish the commission under the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act 2021 constitutes a breach of the promise made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Asia Safety Forum on December 6, 2022.

Participants emphasized that the delay in forming the commission is contributing to a rise in incidents of violence against journalists.

The meeting also condemned the brutal killing of journalist Latif Baloch in the Awaran district of Balochistan on May 24 and demanded the immediate arrest of his murderers. It was noted that Sindh remains the only province that has both legislated and formed a commission for the protection of journalists.

Veteran journalist Mazhar Abbas voiced grave concerns over the challenges to press freedom across Pakistan and called on the governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan to urgently implement a three-pronged legal framework, prevention, protection, and punishment, similar to what has been enacted in Sindh.

He pointed out that amendments to the PECA Act of 2016 have led to an increase in its misuse against both journalists and citizens.

Board members stressed the need for the Freedom Network to launch a robust campaign to counter the misuse of this law.

Benazir Shah shed light on the importance of creating a supportive environment for women in journalism, both in newsrooms and unions, and emphasized the need to enhance the visibility and participation of women in the information sector.

Dr. Faizullah Jan, Chairman of the Journalism Department at the University of Peshawar, highlighted the lack of academic freedom on campuses and the urgent need to align journalism curricula with the demands of the modern media industry.

Board members also underscored the importance of supporting journalists from religious minority communities and reinstating the editorial role within media houses to ensure newsroom-based decision-making.

Iqbal Khattak, Executive Director of the Freedom Network, and Program Lead Manahil Shehab briefed the board on government policies, freedom of expression, and journalist protection initiatives. They also presented a roadmap for the organization's future vision as a secure media watchdog.

Khattak expressed gratitude to international press freedom organizations-Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ)-for their continued support of media freedom in Pakistan and voiced hope for ongoing collaboration.

At the end of the meeting, outgoing board members Ali Shah (Balochistan), Ismail Khan (Peshawar), and Rakhshanda Naz were honored for their service. A one-minute silence was observed in memory of the late Muhammad Ziauddin and Khalid Aziz to pay tribute to their contributions to journalism.