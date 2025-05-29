UNICEF And Saba Qamar Launch Video Campaign Against Child Marriage In Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) To raise awareness against child marriage in Pakistan, UNICEF has launched a new video campaign featuring renowned actress and UNICEF National Ambassador Saba Qamar.

The initiative aims to unite society against the harmful practice of child marriage, empower young girls, and ensure the protection of children's rights.

In her video message, Saba Qamar highlighted the damaging effects of child marriage, especially on girls, and urged the public to speak out against this harmful tradition.

“No child in Pakistan should be forced into a marriage or a future they did not choose,” she stated.“Child marriage is not only a threat to their health but also to their education.

During a visit to Sujawal district in Sindh, I witnessed firsthand how early marriage impacts lives. I met brave girls like Anum Nazir who successfully prevented three child marriages in her community. I am proud to be the voice of those children who silently endure injustice.”

According to available data, Pakistan ranks sixth in the world for child marriages. An estimated 19 million girls have been married before the age of 18, with half of them becoming mothers before reaching adulthood. Only 13% of married girls complete secondary education, compared to 44% of unmarried girls.

UNICEF Pakistan Representative Abdullah Fadil noted that,“Child marriage is not just a consequence of poverty, but also of deep-rooted social norms and gender inequality.

We need legal reforms, shifts in societal attitudes, and increased investment in adolescent girls' health and education. Pakistan cannot progress while leaving half of its population behind.”

UNICEF welcomed the Islamabad Capital Territory's decision to set the legal minimum age for marriage at 18 and has urged other provinces and regions to follow suit.

This video campaign is a collaborative effort between UNICEF, UNFPA, UN Women, and government partners. Key components of the initiative include:

Setting the legal age of marriage to 18 across all provinces.

Media campaigns like“Bolo,” alongside engagement with parents, religious leaders, and community influencers.

Promoting girl-led advocacy and supporting young champions.

Abdullah Fadil added,“Saba Qamar is a powerful advocate for children's rights. Together, we are working towards a Pakistan where every child-especially every girl-can learn, grow, and step into a safe and empowered future.”