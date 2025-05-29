Canadian Parliament Raises Azerbaijani Flag In Honor Of Independence Day (PHOTO)
The ceremony was jointly organized by the "Vatan" Azerbaijani Art and Culture Center and the Canadian Azerbaijani House.
The event brought together members of the Azerbaijani community from Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, and other cities, as well as leaders and activists of diaspora organizations. Also in attendance were Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires in Canada, Vasif Abutalibov, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Canada, Can Dizdar, and Canada's first Turkish-origin Member of Parliament, Sima Acan.
Sevinc Guliyeva from the Canadian Azerbaijani House, MP Sima Acan, Ambassador Can Dizdar, and Chargé d'Affaires Vasif Abutalibov congratulated the Azerbaijani people on this important day, reflecting on the nation's journey to independence and the significance of the occasion.
The gathering showcased a vibrant tapestry of cultural expression, woven together by the rhythmic movements of traditional Azerbaijani dances and the pulsating beats of drum performances, all brought to life by the talented students of the“My Azerbaijan” weekend school. Students from the“Karabakh” Azerbaijani Language School in Ottawa passionately delivered verses that echoed their love for their homeland.
Initiated in 2023, the Canadian Azerbaijani House is strategically positioned to advocate for the safeguarding and acknowledgment of Azerbaijani cultural heritage, historical narratives, and national ethos on an international platform.
