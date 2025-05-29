Our Ambulances And Paramedics Were Targeted By Armenian Artillery Strikes - Victim
Sultanli, who was injured during their evacuation, highlighted the severe challenges faced in the process.“I would like to particularly emphasize that enemy artillery deliberately targeted our ambulances and medical personnel. This is prohibited under international humanitarian law and constitutes a war crime,” he said.
“During the evacuation of not only our martyrs but also our wounded servicemen, all roads were under continuous artillery and mortar fire from the enemy. Two of our ambulances were disabled. In this incident, paramedic Ilgar Zeynalli (a military doctor – ed.) was killed, and our driver along with two other paramedics were injured,” he added.
The trial is part of ongoing legal proceedings against Armenian nationals charged with crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, the planning and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and the financing of terrorism - among other offenses related to Armenia's military aggression.
