403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ACC: Jordan's Garment Sales Surge Ahead Of Eid Holiday
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 29 (Petra) - A member of the Board of Directors of Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), Asaad Qawasmi, said the Kingdom's garment sector is "ready" to receive the summer, Hajj, and Eid Adha seasons.
In a statement to "Petra" on Thursday, he noted apparel prices are "stable and declining" due to the "intense" competition, discounts and online sales.
Qawasmi hoped sales of clothing items will increase with the start of Hajj season, Eid Adha, summer, and return of Jordanian expatriates, which would compensate the weak demand during the past Ramadan and winter periods.
Qawasmi noted traders in the sector imported goods worth JD118 million, marking an increase of about JD10 million, compared to the same season last year, adding that most shipments came from China, the Far East, Turkey, Egypt, and the European Union.
Qawasmi stated the current demand is "better," compared to the last Ramadan season, however "still falls below the levels of previous years."
"Competition with e-commerce parcels remains one of the difficult phases for the garment sector due to the lack of fairness in paying taxes and customs duties on these inbound parcels, " he pointed out.
To address the sector's woes, he called for lowering sales tax to seize return of expatriates who have begun purchasing clothing items from abroad.
Noting multiple challenges facing the sector, he said it mainly battles unplanned expansion of markets, and the close proximity of shopping malls.
Qawasmi said the Kingdom's clothing and footwear sector is the "primary" supporter of Jordanian employment, accounting for 95% of the total industry's workforce.
As the largest sector employing young university students on a part-time basis, he said it supports over 300,000 Jordanian households through jobs in 11,000 stores across the Kingdom.
Amman, May 29 (Petra) - A member of the Board of Directors of Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), Asaad Qawasmi, said the Kingdom's garment sector is "ready" to receive the summer, Hajj, and Eid Adha seasons.
In a statement to "Petra" on Thursday, he noted apparel prices are "stable and declining" due to the "intense" competition, discounts and online sales.
Qawasmi hoped sales of clothing items will increase with the start of Hajj season, Eid Adha, summer, and return of Jordanian expatriates, which would compensate the weak demand during the past Ramadan and winter periods.
Qawasmi noted traders in the sector imported goods worth JD118 million, marking an increase of about JD10 million, compared to the same season last year, adding that most shipments came from China, the Far East, Turkey, Egypt, and the European Union.
Qawasmi stated the current demand is "better," compared to the last Ramadan season, however "still falls below the levels of previous years."
"Competition with e-commerce parcels remains one of the difficult phases for the garment sector due to the lack of fairness in paying taxes and customs duties on these inbound parcels, " he pointed out.
To address the sector's woes, he called for lowering sales tax to seize return of expatriates who have begun purchasing clothing items from abroad.
Noting multiple challenges facing the sector, he said it mainly battles unplanned expansion of markets, and the close proximity of shopping malls.
Qawasmi said the Kingdom's clothing and footwear sector is the "primary" supporter of Jordanian employment, accounting for 95% of the total industry's workforce.
As the largest sector employing young university students on a part-time basis, he said it supports over 300,000 Jordanian households through jobs in 11,000 stores across the Kingdom.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment