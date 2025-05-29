Jordan Made 'Remarkable' Progress In Entrepreneurship Indicators-Report

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in cooperation with the German-Jordanian University (GJU) and the Jordan Strategy Forum, launched Jordan's National Report as part of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2024-2025.The report showed "remarkable" progress for the Kingdom in several entrepreneurship indicators.Talking to the launching ceremony, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sami Smeirat, said these results reflect the government's "commitment" to support the entrepreneurship system, adding that accurate data is the foundation of "effective" policies.In turn, GJU President Dr. Ala'aldeen Al-Halhouli said survey research contributes to grasp the "entrepreneurial" landscape and "better" guide programs.According to a ministry statement on Thursday, the report is part of the "Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment in Jordan (E4DE)" project, implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and supported by German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union.The report indicated that Jordan ranked 2nd among the 7 participating Arab countries in the Early Stage Entrepreneurship Activity Index, with a "significant" decrease in the gender gap from 9.2% to 3%, reflecting an improvement in the empowerment of women entrepreneurs.Jordan also garnered the 2nd place among the Arab countries in the Existing Business Ownership Index, indicating sustainability of entrepreneurial projects.The report recorded an improvement in the enabling environment for entrepreneurship, mainly in indicators of market dynamics, government policies and support programs, and regulation of market entry.On future cooperation, the ministry, GJU, and Jordan Strategy Forum signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance research capabilities and ensure regular participation in the report.