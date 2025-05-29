The Bodhi Tree Strengthens Recovery Support Through Expert Lymphatic Drainage Massage

MENAFN - GetNews) The Bodhi Tree offers patients outstanding recovery support through its highly acclaimed Lymphatic Drainage Massage.

The Bodhi Tree Holistic Health Solutions, located in Mission Valley, remains committed to healing and recovery through its specialized focus on Manual Lymphatic Drainage (MLD). Recognized for its gentle, detoxifying approach, MLD is the foundation of The Bodhi Tree's wellness services, supporting individuals recovering from surgery, managing chronic health conditions, or seeking to improve immune function.

“The Bodhi Tree offers integrative services of Manual Lymphatic Drainage complemented by infrared therapy for enhanced lymphatic system detoxification, acceleration of tissue repair, and pain management,” said the owner and certified Lymphatic Therapist, Theresa Gamlin.“With more than nine years of experience, we assist clients in dealing with post-op edema, boosting immunity, lymphedema, lipedema, and detoxification of the body. Lymphatic drainage massage is a gentle, rhythmic technique used to encourage the flow of lymph fluid throughout the body.”

The Bodhi Tree offers highly personalized care in a non-clinical setting. Trained in the Vodder method, Theresa applies precise, rhythmic techniques that help stimulate the lymphatic system, reduce swelling, and enhance the body's ability to heal naturally.

According to Theresa, this therapy can benefit clients who are healing from surgery or looking to reduce inflammation and fatigue. It supports the body's natural ability to restore balance.

Clients at The Bodhi Tree commonly seek MLD for post-surgical recovery from BBL, liposuction, C-sections, and breast surgeries. The technique is also beneficial for individuals with Lymphedema, Lipedema, fibromyalgia, autoimmune disorders, and those seeking detoxification and wellness maintenance.

MLD is often paired with Infrared Therapy to amplify results. Infrared therapy helps widen lymphatic and blood vessels, promoting deeper drainage and detoxification. The combination therapy, known as MLD + Infrared, accelerates tissue repair, improves circulation, and encourages cellular renewal.

In addition to the core lymphatic services, Theresa has expanded her offerings to include Oncology Massage for clients undergoing or recovering from cancer treatments. With specialized training and experience in Lymphedema care, she offers sensitive, tailored support for those impacted by lymph node removal or related conditions.

Despite the growing range of therapeutic options, Manual Lymphatic Drainage remains the cornerstone of The Bodhi Tree's mission-to provide meaningful, restorative care that empowers the body to heal itself.

The Bodhi Tree Holistic Health Solutions welcomes new clients seeking supportive care during recovery, chronic illness management, or detox.

About The Bodhi Tree Holistic Health Solutions

Located in the heart of Mission Valley, San Diego, The Bodhi Tree Holistic Health Solutions has become the preferred wellness center for those seeking Manual Lymphatic Drainage (MLD)for post-surgical recovery, immune support, and detoxification. Theresa Gamlin is the founder and lead therapist, trained in the Vodder method of Manual Lymphatic Drainage- a proven technique to reduce swelling, boost circulation, and enhance overall wellness.