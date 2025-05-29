Popstream Launches Desktop AR Broadcasting Platform For Windows Users Worldwide

PopStream, a Finnish-based technology company, has officially launched its augmented reality broadcasting platform for Windows users globally. The software enables content creators, educators, and professionals to integrate augmented reality elements directly into their video feeds without the need for post-production or additional hardware







PopStream installs as a virtual camera on any Windows computer and is compatible with all major video platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, YouTube Live, OBS, and Twitch. By leveraging AR marker technology and playlist scheduling, the software allows users to display banners, animations, or sponsored content directly onto real-world environments using just a standard webcam.







The demand for real-time content personalization and brand monetization has rapidly increased with the rise of livestreaming, virtual meetings, and the global creator economy. PopStream's platform provides a seamless solution that works out of the box, removing technical barriers that have traditionally limited AR broadcasting to enterprise studios or post-production workflows.

The software includes features such as marker-based ad triggering, playlist-based content rotation, and full resolution output support. PopStream's real-time functionality gives users full control over their on-screen experience while maintaining compatibility with their preferred streaming tools.

PopStream was developed by a team of engineers and AR specialists in Finland. The company's leadership includes Founder & CEO Piruz Chaman Afruz (Bruce Afruz) and Managing Partner Talat Erden. The technology was built with a focus on performance, simplicity, and the growing need for creators to monetize their content through visual experiences.







The release marks a milestone for the company as it expands its product offerings for the creator economy and digital communications sector. With its headquarters in Helsinki, PopStream aims to support content professionals across industries by delivering intuitive, professional-grade AR tools that integrate into existing workflows.

The PopStream desktop application is now available for free download on Windows via the company's website. The macOS version is expected to follow in the near future.

For more information about PopStream and its features, visit below.