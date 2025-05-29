Upfront Home Inspections Helps Clients Avoid Costly Mistakes While Purchasing Homes

MENAFN - GetNews) A home is arguably the most significant purchase a person can make, and it makes sense to get the best possible value for the investment. Certified Master Inspector Jason Guillen ensures his clients don't purchase properties that will result in substantial repair costs after closing.







Jason Guillen lives a life of service-first to his country as a proud U.S. Army veteran and now as a certified master inspector operating Upfront Home Inspections (UHI). Guillen ensures his clients are aware of any potential issues with a property before purchasing. Homebuyers in west central Florida have a reliable, trustworthy source for comprehensive and detailed home inspections.

“As a veteran-owned and operated business, we take pride in our thorough and meticulous approach to inspections,” said UHI Founder Jason Guillen.“Our comprehensive range of services includes everything from four-point insurance inspections to water testing and more, tailored to meet your needs.”

Upfront Home Inspections is the ideal solution for thorough pre-purchase home inspections and real estate inspection services in west central Florida and surrounding areas. Skip the hassle of scouring the internet with searches like“home inspection services near me” and choose a company with the necessary certifications and expertise upfront, alongside uncompromising integrity and a commitment to excellence.

“Whether you're looking to improve your current home or make an informed decision about a new property, you can trust us to provide expert guidance and valuable insights,” Guillen said.

UHI serves clients in Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas, Marion, Citrus, Sumter, and Lake Counties in Florida. The company sends licensed and insured experts to inspect single-family homes, townhouses, condos, manufactured homes, and other real estate properties.







UHI's detailed home inspection checklist and report often reveal significant issues before clients sign on the dotted line and become responsible for repairs. Recently, Guillen saved a first-time homebuyer from unknowingly buying a home that needed $50,000 in work. Many satisfied customers left reviews with similar stories about the exemplary service they received throughout the property inspection process. Clients frequently mention UHI's professionalism, detailed reports, and willingness to answer questions.

UHI connects clients with a certified master inspector who can handle any residential property inspection from foundation to flashing. UHI's experienced team offers home inspections for: mold, wood destroying organisms (WDO), pools, VA/FHA water testing, roof certifications , wind mitigation, insurance, and more.

“Trust us to provide detailed insights, expert guidance, and thorough evaluations,” Guillen said.“At UHI, we understand the unique challenges and concerns that come with homeownership and the buying process, which is why we are committed to providing exceptional home inspection services that surpass typical standards.”

Visit the Upfront Home Inspections website to learn more about the company or to schedule a home inspection . Follow UHI on Facebook and Instagram for social media updates and learn more about the company's support of K9s for Warriors to help end veteran suicide.





