Baadigi Launches Data-Driven Marketing Service To Support Small Business Growth

New Data-as-a-Service platform offers actionable insights through first-party data integration, enhancing campaign performance and marketing ROI.

Huntington Beach, CA - May 29, 2025 - Baadigi, LLC, a California-based digital marketing agency, today announced the launch of its new Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution aimed at equipping small and medium-sized businesses with advanced, data-driven marketing capabilities. Leveraging over a decade of industry experience, Baadigi's latest offering focuses on delivering measurable improvements in lead generation and targeted advertising using first-party data.







The DaaS platform enables businesses to extract and apply proprietary data insights directly into their marketing workflows. Unlike third-party alternatives, first-party data provides businesses with deeper audience understanding and higher engagement potential driving efficiency and performance without compromising user privacy.

Enhancing Campaign Strategy Through Data

Baadigi's Data-as-a-Service model integrates seamlessly into existing digital marketing strategies, offering support across multiple platforms. With a proven track record in digital lead generation and campaign optimization, Baadigi has built its reputation on results-oriented, transparent practices tailored to the evolving needs of modern marketing.

“Many small businesses struggle to leverage their own data effectively,” said Ryan Goering, CEO of Baadigi.“Our new DaaS platform is designed to make that process both accessible and impactful turning raw information into targeted, actionable marketing strategies.”

A Track Record of Measurable Impact

Internal performance metrics underscore the value of data-driven marketing : businesses using Baadigi's solutions have seen an average 20% increase in marketing ROI. Clients also report up to a 35% improvement in lead generation within the first three months of implementation. Furthermore, industry studies indicate that first-party data can deliver conversion rates up to twice as high as third-party alternatives, making it a valuable resource in a privacy-conscious digital landscape.

Baadigi's focus on small business marketing, marketing ROI, and personalized campaign development sets its DaaS service apart in a crowded marketplace. With an emphasis on strategic clarity and long-term value, the company continues to evolve its service offerings to meet the digital challenges faced by growing businesses.

Visit to explore how Baadigi's data-driven marketing platform can help business harness the power of first-party data.

About Baadigi, LLC

Baadigi, LLC is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Huntington Beach, California. Specializing in data-driven marketing and lead generation strategies, the company offers transparent, performance-focused solutions designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses.





