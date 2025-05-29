Nearly Half Of Teens Lack Real-World Skills River Ellington's Expert-Approved Books Prepare Youth For Life, Work, And Money

MENAFN - GetNews)River Ellington, an advocate for setting teens up for success, unveils his two new books on financial literacy for teens. Titled Essential Money Skills for Ambitious Teens and Practical Career Planning for Ambitious Teens , the books provide a comprehensive, research-backed approach to financial literacy and career development, guiding teens through foundational money management principles and strategic career planning to help them build long-term financial confidence and independence.







The Teen Life series is designed to fill critical gaps in today's classrooms by teaching teens the real-world skills they need but often don't learn in school. With step-by-step lessons, classroom activities, and free downloadable toolkits, Ellington's books offer a hands-on approach that aligns with national standards for career readiness and financial literacy.

“Too many students graduate with little understanding of how money works or how to plan for their futures,” says Ellington, a father of two and longtime advocate for youth empowerment.“These books were written to change that-not with lectures, but with relatable content teens can actually use.”

The urgency is backed by data. According to the 2024 State of Financial Education Report, only 26.3% of U.S. public high school students are currently guaranteed access to a standalone personal finance course. That number is expected to rise to 53.3% by 2030, but millions of students still remain without structured support in this area. Meanwhile, surveys show that 78% of teens are stressed about money, and 73% would take a money-management course if it were offered.

Career readiness is another key concern. A 2024 YouScience Workforce Report found that 40% of employers feel high schools aren't doing enough to prepare students for the working world. Communication, problem-solving, and self-direction remain among the most in-demand yet underdeveloped skills in young graduates.

Ellington's second book, Practical Career Planning for Ambitious Teens, tackles this head-on. It walks teens through discovering their interests, exploring real-world job paths, and taking actionable steps toward long-term goals-while also introducing job search strategies, networking tips, and future-proof skills.“Psychologically, this book is a lifeline.” Says Marina L., a licensed psychologist.

Already a #1 New Release in Teen & Young Adult Careers Nonfiction eBooks, the Teen Life series has received high praise from parents and educators for being engaging, clear, and immediately useful. Each book includes QR codes linking to bonus resources such as budget planners, digital worksheets, and tools to build confidence.

The series' third title, Essential Life Skills for Ambitious Teens, is set to launch later this year and will focus on communication, time management, and emotional resilience-rounding out the core areas needed for young people to succeed in adulthood.

Ellington's books are available now on Amazon.

About River Ellington

River Ellington is a Staten Island-based author and advocate committed to helping teens build real-world skills in money management, career planning, and life readiness. As a dedicated father of two, he combines personal insight with research-driven strategies to create accessible, engaging resources for young readers. His Teen Life book series equips teens with the tools they need to make informed decisions, set meaningful goals, and navigate adulthood with confidence. Ellington's work has earned recognition from parents, educators, and readers nationwide for its practical approach and teen-friendly tone. Learn more at River Ellington's Amazon Author Pag .