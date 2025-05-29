Virginia Tech Students Unveil Final Master Plans For Capital Sculpture Garden & Winery

MENAFN - GetNews)In a vibrant display of creativity and academic excellence, the Landscape Architecture Department at Virginia Tech presented its Final Master Plan Presentations for the Capital Sculpture Garden & Winery on May 12, 2025. Hosted on the Virginia Tech campus during final exams and graduation season, the event gathered faculty, students, and special guests from the Global Humanities Foundation for an inspiring showcase of visionary landscape design.

This unique academic-community partnership engaged 26 students in developing master plans for the Capital Sculpture Garden & Winery-a 10-acre cultural, ecological, and community destination now in development just outside Washington, DC in the Loundoun County's wine region.

Six interdisciplinary student teams presented their innovative final concepts, each offering a distinct vision for blending sculpture, vineyards, native plantings, nature trails, wellness amenities, and community gathering spaces into a sustainable, culturally rich landscape.

Student Design Teams & Concepts:



Agri {Culture}: Connecting Art and Life – Presented by Halle Reinholtz, Jerry Nohr, Neera Naran, and Lilian Bell. This concept preserves the agricultural character of the land, blending farming and community programs while integrating local art into the landscape.



Cultivating Cultures – Presented by Makena McLaughlin, Christian Hildebrandt, Daniela Cardoso-Plunkett, and Lilly Grossman. This design encourages engagement with global art and local agriculture, promoting sustainability and creating a sense of wonder through framed views and interactive spaces.



Landscape as Art: Painting the Landscape – Presented by Jackson Kirsch, Acelyn Goris, and Charlotte Sincavage. The team emphasizes preserving agricultural land while celebrating culture and the arts, using carefully designed views to evoke famous paintings from around the world.



Roots of the World – Presented by Niall Hamilton, Lindsay Schulwolf, Linus Standsbury, and Coleman Cook. This concept highlights the deep connections between culture, nature, and artistry, creating a space that transcends borders and serves as a cultural and educational landmark.



Sculpted Views – Presented by Bryn Arata, Donicio Rosario, Alex Matlock, and Larcyn Williams. The design integrates strong visual connections between art and industrial agriculture, providing a functional yet aesthetically pleasing visitor experience.

Creating an Eye for Art – Presented by Jenny O'Keefe, Sofia Mendoza, Ryan Langley, and Emma Foster. The team's concept ensures the site is recognized as more than just a winery, incorporating diverse programs to attract visitors and enhance the artistic experience.

Awards and Recognition

In recognition of Virginia Tech's commitment to community engagement and academic excellence, the Global Humanities Foundation presented honorary plaques to:



Dr. Terry Clements , Chair, Landscape Architecture Department

Dr. Vincenzo Cribari , Faculty

Ms. Jun Yang , Graduate Student Assistant Ms. Jia Xu , Visiting Scholar

In addition, certificates of recognition were awarded to all 26 participating students, celebrating their exceptional creativity and contributions to this visionary project.

Presenting the awards were:



Dr. Samuel F. Hancock, President, the Emeral Planet TV, and Board Member, Global Humanities Foundation Tset Wong and Rose Hong, founders of the Global Humanities Foundation & Capital Sculpture Garden & Winery

“We are honored to recognize the hard work and inspiring designs of these future landscape architects,” said Dr. Hancock.“Their commitment to community-based design and cultural sustainability aligns with the very heart of our mission.”

Global Humanities Foundation's team members also included Ms. Kathleen Brosnan, Certified Interior Designer, Stuart Hitchings, Director of Operations, and Mr. Richard Haney, founders of Farm & Fish For Life.

The final designs presented will inform the next phase of planning for the Capital Sculpture Garden & Winery-envisioned as a regional destination for artistic expression, ecological restoration, cultural education, community engagement and holistic wellness.

About the Global Humanities Foundation

The Global Humanities Foundation is dedicated to fostering cultural understanding, global dialogue, and environmental sustainability through innovative projects and collaborations.

About Virginia Tech Landscape Architecture Program

Renowned for its commitment to design excellence, environmental stewardship, and community engagement, Virginia Tech's Landscape Architecture Program prepares students to tackle complex landscape and urban design challenges worldwide.

About Capital Sculpture Garden & Winery

The Capital Sculpture Garden & Winery aspires to be one of the largest sculpture gardens in the D.C. metro area, harmonizing art, nature, and viticulture. Located in Loudoun County's renowned Capital Wine Country, it will showcase an extraordinary collection of sculptures and artworks from around the world, fostering artistic appreciation and community interaction.

The project features a variety of themed gardens, including:



Community Vegetable Garden & Orchards

Italian Renaissance & Persian Gardens

French & Mediterranean Gardens

Christmas Farm

Chinese Ming Dynasty Rock Garden & Japanese Zen/Bonsai Pavilion

Children's Garden & Harmony Music Garden

Culinary & Healing Garden

Winery & Apiculture (Beekeeping) Veterans Rose Memorial Garden

These gardens will serve as a sanctuary promoting peace, harmony, and humanity, featuring works from award-winning artists recognized in prestigious exhibitions worldwide.

