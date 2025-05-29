Sergio Crowley Outlines Tips And Tricks To Help Golfers Choose The Right Ball In New Book 'Golf Green Performance Mastery,'

MENAFN - GetNews) Author Sergio Crowley announces the official release of his new title, Golf Green Performance Mastery, now available exclusively on Amazon. In honor of Memorial Day, the ebook will be offered for free from May 23 to May 27.







Sergio Crowley published Golf Green Performance Mastery: Proven Drills & Skills to Master any Golf Course on May 15th to educate beginners and help seasoned players choose the right equipment and acquire helpful routines to improve their performance on the green.

“This book doesn't just explain the“what”, it gives you the“why”, the“how”, and most importantly, the results,” said Sergio.“You'll discover how choosing the right ball can sharpen your putting, dial in your distance control, and finally, give you that edge on the green. It's not fluff. It's science-backed performance mastery.”

This concise and visually rich book bridges the gap between deep technical golf knowledge and digestible reading, making it ideal for hobbyists and seasoned players alike. Designed like a curated Reader's Digest, but focused on the nuances of putting, the book addresses physics, terrain, green reading, grip techniques, mental focus, and body control in one compact guide.

“This is the kind of book I wish I had when I was stuck in a cycle of guessing on the greens,” said Crowley.“It's meant to be a roadmap, not a rulebook. And it's written in a way anyone can follow, whether you're a golf veteran or picking up your first putter.”

A standout feature of the book is its collaboration with Engi Products, a U.S.-based company and registered LLC. Represented by its sleek squirrel logo, Engi Products embodies agility, adaptability, and performance intelligence.







The name“Engi” stems from engineering, reflecting the science behind every stroke. Golf, at its core, is a game of materials, momentum, and environmental variables, from the loft of the player's putter to the texture of the grass under the feet.“The green is a living puzzle,” Crowley explains.“And Engi's philosophy is about using physics, knowledge, and precise tools to solve it.”

“We'd love to hear from our readers,” Crowley adds.“If the book adds value to your game or even sparks new questions, leave us a review on Amazon. Your feedback could help shape Volume 2.”

More information about Golf Green Performance Mastery is available on the book's official Amazon page .