Gen Z Real Estate Success By Sonya Croker
Most young people think it is impossible in today's real estate world to get into real estate due to inflated prices, but this is not the case if you do it right. Author Sonya Croker was a 21-year-old who didn't like the idea of paying rent, so she and her sister bought a property. They filled it with students and watched as their mortgage was paid from rental income, and the home appreciated in value, leading them to make money on it when they sold. By age 34, Sonya had generated enough income in real estate to be able to stop working.
In her new book, she shows Gen Z's and young millennials how they can accomplish the same thing.
In Gen Z Real Estate Success, you will learn about:
-
creative ways to get to your first downpayment
-
how to search for opportunities in the market that others might not see
-
unique ways to merge your real estate ventures with your lifestyle by buying in areas you enjoy traveling to
Do you crave the freedom to live how you want, where you want? Gen Z Real Estate Success, now available on Amazon , can help you get there.
To contact Sonya Croker send her an email at
