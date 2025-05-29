Veterans Counseling Veterans Hosts 2Nd Annual“Serving Our Elderly Veterans Conference”
Veterans Counseling Veterans is excited to announce its 2nd Annual Serving Our Elderly Veterans and Their Families Conference, taking place on June 14 at the Egypt Shriner Club, located at 5701 East Washington Street, Tampa, Florida.
This vital event will unite local community resources, subject matter experts, and caregivers dedicated to supporting our aging veterans. Aimed at veterans over the age of 65, their families, and those who support and care for them, the conference will provide essential information and resources tailored to the unique needs of our elderly veterans.
"It's crucial that we come together as a community to ensure our aging veterans receive the support they deserve," says Ellsworth Tony Williams, CEO for Veterans Counseling Veterans. "This conference will be an opportunity for veterans and their families to connect with experts and learn about valuable resources available to them."
Participants can expect engaging discussions, informative sessions, and opportunities to connect with various support services that cater specifically to the elderly veteran population.
Event Details:
- Date: June 14, 2025
- Location: Egypt Shriner Club, 5701 East Washington Street, Tampa, Florida
- Who Should Attend: Aging veterans over 65, caregivers, and community resource providers.
- Registration Link:
Veterans Counseling Veterans is hosting another conference on 28 June at St Pete College.
For more information about the conference and to register, please visit our website at , or contact at ... or 813-438-3179.
About Veterans Counseling Veterans
Veterans Counseling Veterans is 501c3 charity. Veterans Counseling Veterans mission is to prevent veteran self-harm by addressing the stressors that increase such ideations. Veterans Counseling Veterans has 5 programs. Serving Our Elderly Veterans, Military Violation Trauma, Self-harm Prevention, Veteran Family Mental Wellness and providing Counseling Support.
Legal Disclaimer:
