FPSB India & NPS Trust Join Forces To Strengthen Financial Education And Retirement Planning Awarenesseness
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 29th, 2025: In a landmark step towards empowering Indians with crucial financial education and retirement planning awareness, FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd., and the NPS Trust (National Pension System Trust) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on nationwide financial education and retirement planning outreach programs.
The collaboration will include joint campaigns, co-branded learning resources, webinars, and capacity-building efforts aimed to educate individuals, employers, and financial intermediaries on how to better plan one's retirement. The initiative aligns with the larger vision of strengthening long-term financial security and empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions throughout their life stages. This collaboration aims to emphasize the importance of planning one's second innings to ensure a fulfilling post-retirement lifestyle - one that is rich in exploration, purpose, and new experiences.
Speaking about the MoU signing Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India said,“At FPSB India, we believe that financial education is not just a life skill-it is a life changer. This MoU with NPS Trust is a powerful opportunity to integrate retirement planning as a central theme of personal finance education and reach diverse segments of society with credible, action-oriented guidance.”
This strategic partnership aims to enhance the public's understanding of retirement planning and personal finance, especially among institutions, enterprises, government bodies, and the general public. The MoU marks a crucial milestone in India's journey toward building a financially resilient and retirement-ready population.
The MoU reinforces the commitment of both organizations to the Government of India's vision of financial inclusion and Viksit Bharat by providing the tools, resources, and knowledge to plan and secure one's financial future.
Key initiatives under this collaboration include:
Joint Awareness Campaigns on NPS, NPS Vatsalya, APY, and other PFRDA-regulated schemes via seminars, digital outreach, and workshops.
Targeted Outreach to institutions, enterprises, government bodies, and the general public to promote retirement planning awareness.
Information Exchange & Research Collaboration to develop high-quality, relevant financial education content.
As the collaboration unfolds, both FPSB India and NPS Trust are committed to delivering impactful programs that not only raise awareness but also build confidence and actionable knowledge among citizens about financial planning, retirement solutions, and long-term wealth creation.
About FPSB India:
FPSB India is the leading financial planning body in India and is dedicated to establishing, upholding, and promoting professional standards in financial planning throughout India.
FPSB India offers the globally recognized CFP® certification, which represents excellence in financial planning through rigorous competency and ethical standards. It is home to over 3,215 CFP professionals in India and part of a global network of organizations representing more than 230,648 CFP professionals worldwide.
FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.), the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program.
FPSB Ltd. owns the CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and the outside the United States. FPSB Ltd. licenses these marks to FPSB Institute India Pvt. Ltd to administer CFP certification in India. For more information, visit fpsb.
About NPS Trust:
The National Pension System (NPS) Trust is a crucial entity established by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) in accordance with the Indian Trusts Act of 1882. Its primary purpose is to safeguard the assets and funds under the NPS scheme, ensuring the best interests of subscribers are protected.
As the registered owner of all assets under the NPS architecture, the NPS Trust plays a vital role in the pension system's structure. While pension funds purchase securities on behalf of the Trust, subscribers remain the beneficial owners of these assets and funds. This arrangement provides an additional layer of security for NPS participants.
The NPS Trust is governed by a Board of Trustees appointed by PFRDA. These trustees meet quarterly to review matters related to the Trust and are responsible for ensuring that it operates in the best interest of NPS subscribers.
Key functions of the NPS Trust include monitoring pension funds, evaluating intermediaries' performance, ensuring compliance with PFRDA regulations, and addressing subscriber grievances. By overseeing these critical aspects, the NPS Trust contributes significantly to the stability and reliability of India's National Pension System.
