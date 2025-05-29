403
JT Telemarketing Expands To U.S. Real Estate Market After UAE Success
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) JT Telemarketing, a global leader in qualified lead generation, today announced its strategic expansion into the U.S. real estate market, building on its proven success in the UAE. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Haider Janjua, the company will replicate its award-winning model-combining high-efficiency call centers in Pakistan with strategic alliances, including collaborations with Danube Properties, to deliver premium leads for realtors and brokers.
A Proven Model, Now in the U.S.
After revolutionizing Dubai's real estate sector with its Qualified Leads Program-which saw a 40% surge in client conversions-JT is bringing its expertise to the U.S. market. The program leverages:
Why the U.S. Market?
CEO Haider Janjua emphasized the opportunity:“The U.S. real estate market demands innovation in lead generation. Our Dubai results-where we empowered brokers to close deals 30% faster-prove our model works. By integrating Pakistan's call center excellence with Danube's development insights, we'll redefine efficiency for American realtors.”
Key Benefits for U.S. Realtors
About JT Telemarketing
Founded by Haider Janjua, JT is a powerhouse in sales support, specializing in real estate, solar, and finance sectors. Its Pakistan-based call centers are renowned for blending human expertise with cutting-edge analytics, driving $1Bn+ in client sales globally.
About Danube Properties
A flagship arm of Danube Group, Danube Properties is a top-5 UAE developer celebrated for on-time, affordable luxury projects. With 3,500+ employees and a 25,000-product supply chain, its insights will inform JT's U.S. market strategies.
Legal Disclaimer:
