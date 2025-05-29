403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IMF Reaches Initial Agreement To Offer Ukraine USD 0.5 Bln Assistance
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 29 (KUNA) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached staff-level agreement (SLA) on the Eighth Review of the four-year, USD 15.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement.
Subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, Ukraine would have access to about USD 0.5 billion (SDR - international reserve assets, 0.37 billion), bringing total disbursements under the program to USD 10.65 billion, the IMF said in a press release on Thursday.
All end-March quantitative performance criteria (QPCs) and indicative targets (IT) have been met and understandings were reached on a set of policies and reforms to sustain macroeconomic stability.
The structural reform agenda continues to make progress with two structural benchmarks met, another to be completed in the coming weeks, and strong commitments to advance other key reforms.
The outlook remains exceptionally uncertain as the war continues to take a heavy toll on the population, economy, and infrastructure. Despite the challenging environment, the program remains on track and fully financed on the back of large-scale external commitments.
Kyiv, Ukraine: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Mr. Gavin Gray held discussions with the Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv, Ukraine during May 20-27 on the Eighth Review of the country's 4-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement. Upon the conclusion of the discussions
"IMF staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached staff-level agreement on the Eighth Review of the EFF, subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, with Board consideration expected in coming weeks," Gray said in a separate statement.
"Ukraine's four-year EFF Arrangement with the IMF continues to provide a strong anchor for the authorities' economic program in times of exceptionally high uncertainty.
"All quantitative performance criteria and indicative targets for end-March have been met, and progress continues on the structural agenda due for this review," he noted.
"The economy remains resilient despite the challenges arising from more than three years of war.
"As Russia's war in Ukraine continues, real GDP growth is expected to remain modest, at 2-3 percent for 2025, reflecting headwinds from labor constraints and damage to energy infrastructure.
"Inflation has continued to rise, reaching 15.1 percent y/y in April mainly due to rising food and labor costs; inflation expectations remain anchored.
"The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has raised the policy rate by a cumulative 250 bps since December in response.
"Gross international reserves reached USD 46.7 billion as of end-April, reflecting continued large external official support.
"Risks remain exceptionally high given uncertainty on the war and the prospects for peace and recovery," Gray added. (end)
asj
Subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, Ukraine would have access to about USD 0.5 billion (SDR - international reserve assets, 0.37 billion), bringing total disbursements under the program to USD 10.65 billion, the IMF said in a press release on Thursday.
All end-March quantitative performance criteria (QPCs) and indicative targets (IT) have been met and understandings were reached on a set of policies and reforms to sustain macroeconomic stability.
The structural reform agenda continues to make progress with two structural benchmarks met, another to be completed in the coming weeks, and strong commitments to advance other key reforms.
The outlook remains exceptionally uncertain as the war continues to take a heavy toll on the population, economy, and infrastructure. Despite the challenging environment, the program remains on track and fully financed on the back of large-scale external commitments.
Kyiv, Ukraine: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Mr. Gavin Gray held discussions with the Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv, Ukraine during May 20-27 on the Eighth Review of the country's 4-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement. Upon the conclusion of the discussions
"IMF staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached staff-level agreement on the Eighth Review of the EFF, subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, with Board consideration expected in coming weeks," Gray said in a separate statement.
"Ukraine's four-year EFF Arrangement with the IMF continues to provide a strong anchor for the authorities' economic program in times of exceptionally high uncertainty.
"All quantitative performance criteria and indicative targets for end-March have been met, and progress continues on the structural agenda due for this review," he noted.
"The economy remains resilient despite the challenges arising from more than three years of war.
"As Russia's war in Ukraine continues, real GDP growth is expected to remain modest, at 2-3 percent for 2025, reflecting headwinds from labor constraints and damage to energy infrastructure.
"Inflation has continued to rise, reaching 15.1 percent y/y in April mainly due to rising food and labor costs; inflation expectations remain anchored.
"The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has raised the policy rate by a cumulative 250 bps since December in response.
"Gross international reserves reached USD 46.7 billion as of end-April, reflecting continued large external official support.
"Risks remain exceptionally high given uncertainty on the war and the prospects for peace and recovery," Gray added. (end)
asj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment