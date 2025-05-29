Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan, US To Deepen Tariff Talks


2025-05-29 03:02:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 29 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and US President Donald Trump on Thursday agreed that their ministers in charge US tariff measures will further deepen bilateral tariff discussions.
During their 25-minute phone talks, Ishiba told Trump Japan's views on the US tariff measures, Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
The two leaders also exchanged views on ways to further advance Japan-US cooperation in a wide range of fields, encompassing foreign affairs, security and the economy, it said.
Their phone conversation, the following the one last Friday, came ahead of the next round of ministerial-level tariff negotiations between the two countries.
Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's top tariff negotiator with the US, is scheduled to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington later this week.
According to public broadcaster NHK, the Japanese government is making final arrangements for a new proposal.
Based on Trump's previous remarks, it reportedly includes plans for expanding investment in the US and cooperation in shipbuilding, NHK said.
Japan is also expected to propose measures to make it easier to import US vehicles as Trump has been calling for a reduction of the trade deficit between the countries. (end)
